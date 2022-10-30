Imagine waking up in a studio apartment, taking a sip of coffee out of a mug while looking out the window at the slopes of the Grand Mesa covered in snow, grabbing some breakfast from an eatery downstairs and then only needing a few steps outside to get to Powderhorn Mountain Resort for a day of skiing.
This will soon be a reality for those who frequently visit the resort and might be tired of driving up the Colorado Highway 65 every time.
Kaart CEO Aaron Young in April purchased the Slopeside Inn property for $1.8 million, according to county property records, with Kaart managing redevelopment plans for the property, including coordinating with architects and engineers.
“Finding land adjacent to a ski resort in Colorado is pretty rare,” Young said. “I want Kaart managing and working on projects that are really key projects in western Colorado, so the tech district in downtown Grand Junction is one of them that we work on and also the redevelopment of the property adjacent to Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
“It’s the best projects we could work on, in a way. They’re high-profile projects for us to work on. The bottom line is that a property right next to a ski resort is always going to be a good investment.”
Young said he hopes to reactivate the Slopeside Inn for this coming season. There are 15 hotel rooms available for rent throughout this winter, a restaurant group is going to reignite food and beverage services in the inn’s old restaurant and the Powderhorn Racing Club will be utilizing space in the building for the kids’ racing program. Also, internet service in the inn will be improved and a small co-working space will be opened in the building for meetings.
Young noted that the inn also has a locker room for ski equipment but that it, like the inn’s parking spaces, is booked for the season.
Once this ski season concludes, Young said the plan is to demolish the current inn and replace it with a solar-powered facility featuring more than 50 residential condominiums, restaurants, a boutique hotel, an expanded locker room and retail spaces such as co-working spaces, a day spa and a convenience store.
The future redevelopment is still in the design phase with the Denver-based Zaga Design Group, so Young couldn’t provide any more specific details about the Slopeside Inn’s future, but he believes that the new inn will prove to be a success that improves the Powderhorn experience.
“I think it’s a really beautiful spot to be a full-time resident,” Young said. “Anybody who comes in for the new condominiums would have the opportunity to live there full-time and enjoy the mountains, which is something we don’t have as much because there’s not a lot of housing in that area. It’s kind of a new dynamic for the community to have housing up there.”
Young sees this as an opportunity for two businesses to collaborate to bolster each other’s success.
He noted the resort’s efforts in bringing in visitors year-round through its bike park and autumn festivities such as Color Weekend, and said that Slopeside Inn will plan all-season events such as concerts to help increase visitation outside of the winter.
Another way in which he believes Powderhorn will benefit from Slopeside’s redevelopment is that the resort continues to see record visitation each year and, thus, its own lodge doesn’t have the capacity to house enough visitors; a problem that could be alleviated by Slopeside’s future residential condominium and boutique hotel spaces.
Young said that he’s been in communication with Powderhorn leadership and management and that they’ve expressed support for Young’s purchase of the property and his plans to transform it.
Ryan Robinson, assistant general manager for Powderhorn provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel on behalf of the resort:
“Powderhorn welcomes the new Slopeside Inn ownership. We look forward to renewed activity at our neighboring property, which has the potential to enhance the overall resort experience.”
There was one detail Young offered about what he has in mind for the new inn’s design, as he felt the need to quell concerns that this redevelopment will lead to the Powderhorn area becoming akin to other pricey resort towns in Colorado.
“We’re not trying to make this like Aspen or Vail or anything like that,” Young said. “Our redevelopment will be appropriate to Mesa County, western Colorado and Powderhorn. We’re not trying to build a big, fancy, over-the-top thing. However, it will be modern mountain architecture. It will be energy-efficient and sustainable to the area with solar panels and water recapture and all that kind of stuff. It will be a great amenity for people to use as a public space.”
RECENT IMPROVEMENTS
A revitalized and transformed Slopeside Inn will be the latest in a series of improvements at Powderhorn, all part of what Robinson calls the resort’s capital improvement list.
Those improvements include improving the resort’s snowmaking infrastructure, adding a fourth parking lot to add 150 parking spaces, expanding its shuttle service to retrieve and drop off guests who park farther away from the main lodge, aesthetic improvements, and the addition of eateries such as Sunrise Coffee and Pizza, the Umbrella Bar and Thunderbird Tacos.
Other improvements are on the horizon, such as improving and expanding the resort’s lodge, but Robinson said timelines for those projects have yet to be determined.
One of those projects will replace its West End lift.
“The West End Chairlift replacement is a very important future capital project,” Robinson said. “It’s also important that we put the appropriate thought and planning into a replacement, as it will change the skiing and riding experience on the west side of the mountain, which holds some of our guests’ favorite terrain. We’ve begun talks with the U.S. Forest Service and lift manufacturers about the lift’s eventual replacement, but there’s no specific timeline at this point.”
Robinson also addressed the possibility of the resort expanding its terrain.
“There are no immediate plans to expand terrain, but it’s important to note that our U.S. Forest Service special use permit is larger than the existing resort boundary area, so there is opportunity for terrain expansion in the future,” Robinson said.
“Where the immediate needs to address capacity arise were in parking at the base lodge, but our permitted area is 1,600 acres, so we actually have quite a lot of capacity on the mountain. That’s why the infrastructure that we’re addressing has largely focused around the base area and in parking.”
HOT START FOR WINTER HIRING
Pacific Group Resorts Incorporated (PGRI), following statewide industry trends, raised its base salary across its resorts this fall, including at Powderhorn, where the minimum wage has been increased to $17 per hour.
Robinson noted that this pay raise is a major factor in what he’s deemed a successful period for the resort in retaining previous employees and hiring new ones for this winter.
“The beginning of hiring for the winter has been very positive,” Robinson said. “We have a very large percentage of returning employees and the initial efforts to staff up for our winter seasonal operations have been going very well. Some of that can be attributed to the increase in the base rate.
“It’s also a really fun place to work and we see a lot of folks who are excited to come back and also start a new job at the resort for the upcoming winter. We’re happy about how hiring has gone so far.”