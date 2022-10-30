Imagine waking up in a studio apartment, taking a sip of coffee out of a mug while looking out the window at the slopes of the Grand Mesa covered in snow, grabbing some breakfast from an eatery downstairs and then only needing a few steps outside to get to Powderhorn Mountain Resort for a day of skiing.

This will soon be a reality for those who frequently visit the resort and might be tired of driving up the Colorado Highway 65 every time.