Black Friday might be the time for mega deals from big-box retailers, but the day after is the time to shine for local business owners.
Today is Small Business Saturday, when local stores offer deals and incentives to spur consumer interest and keep money local.
And for businesses such as the souvenir shop Happy Trails Colorado, 217 East Aspen Ave. in Fruita, the one day of deals has a long-lasting impact.
“This day is huge for me since I have to compete with big-box stores. Small Business Saturday gets me through January and February, when business is really dead,” said Allie Daniel, owner of Happy Trails. “Even though Fruita is a pretty busy place, it can get quiet during the first quarter of the year. So the local support really helps me stay open.”
Small businesses around the Grand Valley are slashing prices and hosting events for Small Business Saturday.
Daniel, who also has an art gallery within her store, is transforming Aspen Avenue into an Art Walk. People will be able to peruse 15 booths featuring work from local artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Many artists are shy about their work, so this is a great way to get the public aware of them and get their work out there,” Daniel said.
Meanwhile, downtown Grand Junction businesses are making sure to make today lucrative and a special occasion for the public.
Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., is offering an all-day happy hour and an art gallery from local artists from noon to 3 p.m.
Other downtown businesses such as Small Mall on Main, 558 Main St., are having sales and deals, too.
Shoppers who spend at least $50 on a single purchase will have the chance to win a prize package that includes: a stay at Tru Hotel, dinner at Moody’s Lounge, a spa treatment at Crush Day Salon, a downtown gift card and breakfast at Dream Cafe.
Anyone meeting the criteria can upload their receipt to downtowngj.org. Winners will be selected at random and announced next week on Facebook and Instagram.
“Small businesses are the engine of our economy, helping create 1.5 million jobs annually. Shopping small also helps ensure more of the money spent stays in our community,” said Brandon Stam, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, in a statement. “You will be sure to find one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences in Downtown Grand Junction, and we thank you for supporting local businesses this holiday season.”