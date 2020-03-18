Retriever Freight Services co-owners Tomas Smith and Melissa Hardee have seen their business slow down between 50% and 60% since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
They’re still OK financially for the time being, but with the cancellation of all events for the near future, they expect the slowdown to worsen in the coming weeks.
Smith and Hardee employ around 25 people at their Grand Junction-based shipping business, many of whom have questions about their status as business continues to slow. But for the two owners, providing answers is difficult.
“People are asking us for answers and we don’t have them yet,” Smith said.
As small businesses begin to see their bottom lines impacted by mass shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, many are searching for answers on how to stay afloat. But information can still be hard to find as services to help small businesses are still becoming available.
“It’s going to be very interesting to see how it comes,” Hardee said.
Retriever Freight Services’ provides a semi-truck run between Grand Junction and Denver, pick-up and delivery from around the Western Slope, warehousing, courier service and hotel and convention services.
Activity slowing in China impacted the business early on and with conventions everywhere canceling or postponing events, Smith and Hardee still aren’t sure of the impacts. They’ve regularly met with their employees, some of whom are afraid of going on their routes, worried they might get sick. The owners are trying to be up front with their employees about what’s to come.
“We’re all in a holding pattern and anxious about getting information,” Smith said. “We’re just kind of waiting to see what happens.”
Grand Junction-based Snob Productions, a sound-engineering, lighting and video company has been hit hard as all the events they had scheduled suddenly canceled in the past week.
Owner Dave Wall said just a few weeks ago, the company was taking in 18 job quotes per day.
“We went from that to nothing, plus everything else canceled,” he said.
Wall has between 27 and 30 employees, a mix of full-time and part-time workers, that he plans to keep on board.
He was able to make his most recent payroll and is hoping to get some assistance from organizations such as the Small Business Administration to help pay employees while events are canceled.
The SBA recently announced that it would provide assistance loans to small businesses.
In the meantime, he said his employees have adopted a “family” mentality, supporting one another and coming in to either clean gear or work with more experienced workers who can show them the ropes.
“The mentality is we’re all on the same team, all in it together,” he said.
As for options for help, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to serve as a resource for any business in the community, not just its members, according to President and CEO Diane Schwenke.
The organization is holding a virtual workshop Thursday with an expert who can provide advice for small businesses looking to survive the coronavirus economy.
Schwenke said she does not have all the answers yet, but expects more resources to come to light in the days and weeks ahead.
“We will continue to see a lot of people step up,” she said.
Jon Maraschin, executive director of Grand Junction’s Business Incubator, said the SBA’s disaster recovery web page is a good resource for small businesses, and the incubator also has counseling services available.
While opportunities develop, Maraschin said businesses should remain calm, form a plan to navigate the next couple of months and maintain healthy communication with employees, banks and landlords. Documenting losses is also paramount as reimbursement opportunities may arise.
“Document everything you possibly can right now,” Maraschin said. “We know help is coming.”
Banks don’t want companies they work with to go out of business, so he said communicating with them could help lead to lines of credit to stay open and deferments on loan payments.
Clay Tufly, Mesa County regional president of Alpine Bank, said clients are typically dealt with on a case-by-case basis, but there are certainly opportunities for businesses to receive help to make it through the coming months.
“We’re still early in our economic piece of this,” Tufly said. “We’re going to do our best to analyze what is going on.”
At Retriever Freight Services, Smith and Hardee say their employees have been very selfless so far and understand the predicament. So far, they’ve told employees that they cannot work overtime for the time being and hope they don’t have to go any further.
“The best we can hope for is to keep everyone employed 40 hours per week,” Hardee said. “That’s our goal.”