Several stores around the Grand Valley are offering exclusive shopping times for those at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Safeway, Target and Dollar General stores have set aside hours on certain days where they will only permit senior citizens and at-risk individuals to shop in their stores.
From 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, seniors and others at risk will have the three Grand Junction Safeway locations to themselves. Safeway has stores at 681 Horizon Drive, 2512 Broadway and 2901 F Road.
Target is reserving 8 to 9 a.m. each Wednesday for those at risk at its location in the Mesa Mall. The store is at 2424 Highway 6 & 50, Suite C.
Earlier this week, Dollar General encouraged its stores to reserve the first hour of operations each day for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Both locations in Grand Valley are adhering and exclusively allowing that group in the store from 8 to 9 a.m. each day. Dollar General has stores at 1803 J 2/10 Road in Fruita and 607 Elberta Ave. in Palisade.
“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a press release. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.”