The Dollar General stores in the Grand Valley, one in Fruita and this store in Palisade are opening the first hour of daily operation just for seniors.

Several stores around the Grand Valley are offering exclusive shopping times for those at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Safeway, Target and Dollar General stores have set aside hours on certain days where they will only permit senior citizens and at-risk individuals to shop in their stores.

From 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, seniors and others at risk will have the three Grand Junction Safeway locations to themselves. Safeway has stores at 681 Horizon Drive, 2512 Broadway and 2901 F Road.

Target is reserving 8 to 9 a.m. each Wednesday for those at risk at its location in the Mesa Mall. The store is at 2424 Highway 6 & 50, Suite C.

Earlier this week, Dollar General encouraged its stores to reserve the first hour of operations each day for those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Both locations in Grand Valley are adhering and exclusively allowing that group in the store from 8 to 9 a.m. each day. Dollar General has stores at 1803 J 2/10 Road in Fruita and 607 Elberta Ave. in Palisade.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos said in a press release. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities.”

