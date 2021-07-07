The Palisade Café and Wine Bar, 113 W. Third St., is under new ownership that will be familiar to Colorado’s wine country.
Jody Corey and Jeff Snook, owners of the Spoke and Vine Motel, purchased the business and assumed ownership on June 1. If you had told them a year ago that this was going to happen, they may have looked at you sideways.
“This wasn’t on our radar until early May when we heard that it was for sale,” Corey said. “The motel has been going great, and Jeff and I both have a restaurant background. So we thought this was a great idea.”
Corey and Snook bought the business and its inventory from the previous owners — John Sabal and Marisol Montoya — for an undisclosed amount. Corey and Snook only own the business. The parcel is owned by Western Hospitality Ltd., which is owned by Bethany Busch of Palisade.
The new owners are hoping to bring some stability to the business, Corey said. The business has gone through a number of owners and name changes. Sabal and Montoya initially named it Palisade Café 11.0 because they were the 11th owners, before settling on the current name.
Corey and Snook had about two-and-a-half weeks to transition into ownership. They wanted to keep the café open to avoid a stall in business and putting the 20-something employees out of work as the café transitioned.
“That seems like a crazy idea and it definitely wasn’t easy,” Corey said.
The couple bought Spoke and Vine, a little more than a half-mile from the café, at 424 W. Eighth St., in 2018.
The idea to purchase the motel started when Corey took a “girls’ weekend” to Palisade in 2017 and they stayed at the old motel. She said she saw the potential in the motel, so she and Snook decided to make the purchase and start upgrades to the building shortly after.
The Spoke and Vine business was able to rebound from a slow spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They hope to find similar success with this new venture.
They want to put their twist on how the business operates and think their business acumen will make service more consistent. The café serves an array of burgers and some seafood, and has about 30 different wines available to customers. Their specialty and focus moving forward will be pairing wines and food by tastes.
The proximity to Spoke and Vine makes it easy for the couple to manage both, Corey said. Plus, it gives them an opportunity to give visitors a fulfilling Colorado wine country experience.
“We didn’t want to see this place close. The Palisade Café is a champion of the town. They’re good stewards of Palisade and we think we are, too,” Corey said. “We’re so excited to take over and put our spin on the business.”