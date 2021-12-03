The proposed business merger that involved Grand Junction outdoors-focused retailers Cabela’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse, has been called off.
The now canceled merger was to involve the Great American Outdoors Group, which operates five stores in the Colorado under the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s branding, and Sportsman’s Warehouse, which operates seven Colorado stores.
News of the canceled merger was reported by several business-focused websites after documents were filed with the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday.
According to SGB Media, Sportsman’s Warehouse, which is a publicly-traded company, said in the filing, “The decision to terminate the Merger Agreement follows feedback from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that led the parties to believe that they would not have obtained FTC clearance to consummate the Merger.”
The merger was announced on Dec. 21, 2020, when the Great American Outdoors Group agreed to purchase Sportsman’s Warehouse for $18 per share in cash, equating to about an $800 million purchase price, the SGB Media article said.
Under the termination agreement, Great Outdoors Group agreed to pay Sportsman’s Warehouse a termination fee of $55 million, the story said.
Following the news of the canceled merger, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement on Friday.
“Colorado consumers and outdoors enthusiasts got a big win today with Sportsman’s Warehouse announcement that it is canceling its merger with Great American Outdoors Group, which owns Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s,” Weiser said in the statement. “The merger, which would have combined two of the largest U.S. operators of outdoor specialty stores, threatened to harm consumers and workers in the Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction areas through higher prices, fewer outdoor gear options, the likely closure of some stores, and a loss of jobs.”
Weiser also said that his office planned to join a lawsuit with the FTC to stop the merger.
“Coloradans are passionate about their outdoor sports, and it is important that we protect them from mergers or acquisitions that threaten to lessen competition, eliminate high quality product offerings, and increase prices for hunting, shooting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor gear products from outdoor specialty stores in the state,” Weiser’s statement added.
When the merger was announced, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO Jon Barker was quoted in a news release. “As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast. We look forward to a smooth transition and building our partnership.”
News of the canceled merger sent ripples through Wall Street with shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse trading down about 8.5% in pre-market trading Friday.
When the acquisition was announced last December, Cabela’s and Bass Pro combined operated 169 stores while Sportsman’s Warehouse operated 112 nationwide.
Bass Pro merged with Cabela’s in 2017 in a $4 billion deal.
According to Bloomberg.com, the decision came after feedback from the FTC led the companies to believe they would not receive clearance to close the deal, according to the filing.
The Bloomberg story also said that the FTC has taken an aggressive stance on mergers and has filed lawsuits to stop some proposed mergers.