With COVID-19 cases increasing in western Colorado, St. Mary’s Medical Center is making an effort to prepare rural healthcare workers for the virus.
Thanks to funds from federal and state grants, St. Mary’s is running the Regional COVID-19 Training Program, a robust process for rural workers in case they see an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, it announced in a Tuesday news release.
“The training is intense and is completed over a two-month period,” Erin Minnerath, infection prevention manager at St. Mary’s, was quoted saying in the release. “We are so thrilled to be able to execute this critical training for healthcare workers beyond our walls.”
The funding for the program comes from a $79,000 grant St. Mary’s received from the federal government and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the release said.
The program trains workers on a slew of vital practices, such as taking on and taking off PPE, identifying and isolating patients with COVID-19, and maximizing infection prevention strategies.
The process begins with a self-evaluation of the rural care site, the release said. Then there is an in-person workshop, an onsite or virtual gap analysis — which compares current performance to desired performance — by the St. Mary’s High Risk Infection Team, an on-site training and, finally, a validation visit to ensure what was taught is being practiced.
The first onsite training was completed on Nov. 3 at Colorado Canyons Hospital, 300 W Ottley Ave., in Fruita.
“We were very excited to participate in this project,” Deanna Hofer, infection control coordinator at Colorado Canyons, was quoted saying in the news release. “We have gained practical training tools that we can take and share with the rest of our organization.”
The need for proper training is being amplified because of the recent surge in cases in Mesa County.
There were 133 new cases reported Tuesday, which brought the two-week new case total to 1,178 and a positivity rate just under 10%.
There is no charge to organizations to join the training program, the release said. Any organization wanting to join is encouraged to email Minnerath at erin.minnerath@sclhealth.org or Tiffany Martens, Infection Preventionist Nurse Educator at St. Mary’s, at tiffany.martens@sclhealth.org.