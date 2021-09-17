After enduring months of staffing shortages, Grand Valley employers are hopeful that expiring unemployment benefits, aggressive hiring fairs and incentives will lure employees to their payrolls.
The Mesa County unemployment rate sits at just more than 6%, about half of what it was in April 2020. But even with the improvement, many companies report being shorthanded.
With unemployment benefits established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act expiring earlier this month, employers are hopeful to see more applicants but some think that may not solve the whole problem.
“Unemployment is certainly a factor. People were getting full allotment and other programs. Some were making more on unemployment than they were at their jobs,” said Curtis Englehart, director of the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29½ Road. “But that’s just a piece of the equation. People are changing industries, they’ve become comfortable with working from home so they want to stick with that. Mental health comes into play when there’s anxiety in public space.”
The Workforce Center uses Connect Colorado, a state job listing website, to connect employers and potential employees. Englehart has seen listings increase significantly and recently, a slight uptick in people coming in to use their services.
Job seekers are paired with an employer based on their interests and skills, focusing primarily on jobs with a clear career path. That focus on growth instead of just employment may be central to getting people back in the workforce, Englehart said.
“Job seekers want to see that they can grow there, earn more money, and get certifications,” Englehart said.
NEED AT EVERY LEVEL
Val Begalle makes regular appearances at the Mesa County Workforce Center’s job fairs. As the community relations coordinator for Comfort Keepers, a home health care service, it’s a perfect opportunity to get candidates to fill their open positions.
At the Sept. 1 job fair, there were 54 companies spanning a spectrum of industries, such as quick service restaurants, health care and education. A total of 167 employment seekers attended the fair.
“This has so many more employers than any other one I’ve been to,” Begalle said. “It just shows you how many workers are needed. All of these businesses need help and we certainly need help. We have more people calling for care and we need more people to meet that. This all started last year when COVID-19 hit.”
On Connecting Colorado, the job listing database that state workforce centers use, 280 of the 934 Grand Junction recent job postings are in health care. The industry with the next closest is retail and trade with 146 listings.
“We get and hire people, but they don’t always stick around. We get them onboarded and one or two weeks into it, they no call, no show,” Begalle said. “Now, we don’t have a lot of that, but that makes it difficult for us. We have seniors waiting for care so we have to juggle that.”
Dillard’s department store is one employer that has found success in hiring new workers.
With a planned early October opening, Dillard’s Jim Benson, director of sales and promotion for the West region, said they will be fully staffed.
He said their stores always face challenges of hiring and retaining good employees, and part of the success in Grand Junction was based on the excitement of the new store opening. The store had a 10-day job fair at the store in mid-August, accepting applications for about 70 permanent full-time positions.
Other industries have long struggled with the shortage.
Many restaurant owners and managers in town have complained about not being able to fill staff. Some also blame unemployment but no matter the cause, the end result often ends in smaller menus and overworked staff.
Restaurants were hit particularly hard during the early days of COVID-19 and, on top of that, research suggests the industry is one that is most at risk during the pandemic. A study from the University of California, San Francisco, found that line cooks were the profession with the most COVID-19 deaths from March 2020-October 2020.
The pandemic has been mixed for West Star Aviation. The company, which provides a range of services from aviation maintenance to paint jobs, has hosted two job fairs since June. The most recent was Thursday at its location at 2465 Patterson Road.
Dave Krogman, who spoke on behalf of West Star, said that company has a slew of jobs to replace as well as new job openings.
“When you add it up, we have almost 520 employees, but it has been a struggle to get people out here,” he said. “One of our biggest challenges is getting people to know we’re here.”
According to a recent study by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, West Star is the 10th largest employer in Mesa County with almost 500 employees.
Krogman said that an advantage West Star has is that the job has promotion and certification opportunities, as well as apprenticeships. Some of the jobs also don’t require prior training or experience in aviation, either.
“There was one kid who came out today who’s in school and is looking for a job, while a former oil worker came by looking for a career change,” Krogman said. “Those are the people we generally run into, but it’s a variety of reasons.”
Angela, who asked that her last name not be published, has struggled over the past 18 months with her job search.
She was at the Sept. 1 Workforce Center’s job fair, looking for job leads in addiction counseling.
“The job I had in 2020, I worked as needed and I wasn’t needed much. At the end of the year, it was clear I wasn’t working much so I found a different job, which didn’t work out,” she said. “It’s like a rafting trip, it’s been so bumpy.”
She already has a gig as a part-time artist in residence at two local schools, but working a pair of five hour days isn’t enough to support her, nor her six year-old grandson. Now she’s trying to find a stable but fulfilling income.
Some economists around the nation think many people are in similar situations like Angela.
Steven Deller, an economist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Wisconsin Public Radio on Sept. 8 that child care and safety concerns with the delta variant of COVID-19 will keep people on the sidelines, and that low-wage jobs will be impacted most.
Some, such as President Joe Biden, argue that since low wage jobs are open, then this should encourage better working conditions and pay. Others argue that this is hurting local businesses.
Angela said that she’s heard all of those arguments, but thinks there’s a better solution.
Angela also said a person needs to be happy where they work.
“Life is too short to work where you’re not happy. I would rather work somewhere that respects me as a person and accommodates me. I’m raising a 6-year-old, so I need a job that lets me leave to go pick him up from school,” she said. “Pay us more money. We’re worth it.”