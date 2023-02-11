A new Starbucks location is going to open in Grand Junction this year at the intersection of Horizon Drive and 27½ Road next to the Studio 6 hotel.
The Starbucks will serve as the anchor tenant of a pad site, a commercial space next to or adjacent to already existing businesses, that will include one or two other tenants. The building will include 4,700 square feet in total outside of the Starbucks space. Either one business will occupy all of that or one business will occupy 1,500 square feet while the other occupies 3,200.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of traffic,” said Bray Commercial Real Estate Agent Sid Squirrel. “It’s central, there’s lots of commute traffic with people going back and forth, people going in and out of town on I-70 and different parts of the valley, so it’s an easy location from the bypass, a quick shortcut. You’ve got two major roads that are driving into Horizon Drive: G Road from the west and 27½ Road from the east.”
Squirrel referenced the city’s plan to install a roundabout at Horizon Drive and G Road as further evidence of the area’s popularity.
He said Starbucks should open this new location, which will feature a drive-thru, in late summer. Other tenants should follow shortly after.
“Hopefully, it happens sooner rather than later,” Squirrel said. “Starbucks is obviously signed up and they’re looking at taking possession in May to start their internal buildout. That usually takes 90-120 days, so they should be opened up in July, August or September.”
He said that Bray Commercial Real Estate has been in communication with a growing list of potential tenants, but no agreements have been reached yet.
“We’re looking forward to having a really nicely located, easy-access in-and-out center here come summer,” Squirrel said.