One day after StarTek informed its employees that it would close its Grand Junction call center, local economic development leaders say they hope to help hundreds of affected workers find new jobs in the area.
“The focus now for all of us is finding a way to get that workforce moved into other open positions in the community,” Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke said.
The Mesa County Workforce Center is already working with StarTek’s human resources department to speak to staff and provide an overview of services the center provides that can help them find new work. The center has already heard from multiple StarTek employees seeking help, according to Director Curtis Englehart.
“We have programs that are designed for these types of situations,” he said.
Those programs include help with resume building, job interviewing, strategies for job searching and work-based learning opportunities for internships or on-the-job training.
“Hopefully we can make that lag time very minimal and not just to find them another job, but another career and something they have a passion for and meets their basic needs,” Englehart said.
On Monday, multiple employees confirmed to The Daily Sentinel that StarTek would shutter its Grand Junction location and lay off all employees starting May 31 with more workers leaving June 7 and June 14. One employee who wished to remain anonymous said the closure was due to financial reasons.
StarTek has not yet responded to emails and phone calls requesting comment on the closure.
The company sent a letter to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Monday notifying the organization of a mass layoff. The letter was sent by StarTek Senior Vice President of Human Resources Lana Smith.
The letter stated that StarTek “must reduce operations at its Grand Junction” location and would cut its workforce on May 31, affecting 371 employees. It also stated that certain employees may be offered a chance to transfer to another role within the StarTek organization, but “the company does not know which, if any, employees may be offered this option.”
In 2018, StarTek closed locations in both Colorado Springs and Greeley, leaving just the Grand Junction call center and its headquarters in Greenwood Village in the state.
While Schwenke said she was caught off-guard by the news Monday, considering the recent direction of the company, she noted that maybe she shouldn’t have been all that surprised.
“This is a company that has been somewhat in transition,” she said.
In late 2017 and early 2018, StarTek was expanding in Grand Junction at its building at 2830 North Ave. The company received an incentive package of $240,000 from several local economic development sources for job training. It also added clients and recruited certified nursing assistants to work at the call center.
The StarTek news is the third announcement in the past five months that will impact more than 150 jobs in the region. In October 2019, Halliburton laid off more than 170 employees in a downsizing effort. In January, Russell Stover announced it would close its Montrose factory in March 2021, which will impact roughly 400 workers.
Both Englehart and Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown had optimistic outlooks for StarTek employees to find new work in the Grand Junction area.
“(StarTek has) been a great company here in the valley for a long time, but I think that this will be a good boost for other local companies that are really looking for new employees at this time,” she said.
The workforce center will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7, Englehart said. More than 50 employers will be on hand and all will have job openings, he said.
“It’s a rough situation for sure when seeing this many layoffs,” Englehart said. “But with a strong local economy and low unemployment rate, there are good opportunities out there and we want to showcase that through the programs we offer.”
Daily Sentinel reporter Dan West contributed to this report.