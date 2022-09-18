An Aurora-based metal building components manufacturer has opened its doors in Grand Junction, providing a litany of new jobs and a new option for those on the Western Slope looking to build a facility of their own.
Eric Beavers founded Great Western Buildings in 2016 with the vision of producing pre-engineered, custom-made metal frames to sell all around the country for all types of buildings, from garages to arenas to shopping centers.
Instead of using light gauge steel, Great Western Buildings produces heavy I-beam clear span buildings. The company also designs buildings for customers based on the part of the country in which they live, with buildings designed to handle snow load or wind load.
In August, Great Western Buildings officially expanded into Grand Junction, moving into the former Grand Junction Steel factory at 1101 Third Ave., renovating the space and bringing in all-new equipment to rejuvenate a space that had sat dormant since 2009 save for a short stint as the hub of a CBD processor.
Great Western Buildings has more than 75 employees at its Aurora headquarters. Its Grand Junction location will likely surpass that soon, as it already has 69 employees and Beavers told The Daily Sentinel that the company is planning to add a second shift of workers and that they’re seeking more employees.
Great Western Buildings is a family-owned company, with Eric’s wife, Nicole Beavers, serving as the general manager for both the Aurora and Grand Junction locations, and his mother, Rai Hankins, working full-time for the company as the director of contractor sales and factory sales.
“We’ve just been very blessed with our employee pool,” Hankins said. “It’s nice living here on the Western Slope instead of the (Front Range). It’s a lot more relaxed. Eric moved his family here. We have several corporate people who have moved over from the corporate office on the Front Range. My husband and I have both moved over here and bought homes. We just really enjoy Grand Junction.”
The company’s Grand Junction facility is 110,000 square feet. That space, combined with its employee figures, has allowed the company to hit the ground running. In its first month in Grand Junction, Great Western Buildings produced more than 1.2 million pounds of steel. This month, Hankins said, they hope to produce 2 million pounds of steel. The company averages 35-50 building deliveries per month.
“When COVID hit, our manufacturing plant that we were using shut down a couple of their shifts for employees, which made a huge mess on our end and created all kinds of problems,” Hankins said. “Eric was like, ‘The only way out of this is to build a factory,’ which he had planned on doing anyway. This just created more of an urgency.”
Hankins said that Eric originally had his eye on a different city on the Front Range before he opted to expand the company on the other side of the Rocky Mountains.
“We had looked at this property — I’m actually a realtor and I was aware of this property — and I showed it to Eric in January,” Hankins said. “He decided to go to Pueblo because the city was giving him all kinds of incentives and he wouldn’t have to drive the I-70 corridor. After he bought property there, after about six months of going back and forth with them, the city kept adding things like, ‘You’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that, you’ve got to put in a million dollars for infrastructure.’
“It just kept getting crazy, so he pulled the plug on that and he said, ‘Mom, let’s go back and look at the property in Grand Junction again.’ When we really looked at Grand Junction and focused on Grand Junction, we looked at the pool of employees and a lot of things that we really, really liked. We met with the owner and they came up with some terms and a deal, and Eric purchased the factory.”
Many businesses that relocate to or expand into Mesa County are assisted by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership through grants and tax incentives. However, the Beavers opened Great Western Buildings in Grand Junction without any such assistance.
“It’s pretty impressive, the fact that Eric came in here with absolutely no help — he had no grants, no incentives, nothing — and he’s been able to build this out on his own,” Hankins said.