A healthy Grand Junction economy relies on Colorado Mesa University thriving.
That was the consensus from a Wednesday discussion about CMU’s 2021 Regional Impact Study, a biennial report that measures the university’s growth and economic impact on the community from the previous academic year.
Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, and Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, joined CMU President Tim Foster for a livestream presentation.
According to the 27-page study, CMU contributed about $539 million in direct and indirect spending to the local economy.
“You’re talking about over half a billion dollars of impact in Mesa County,” Schwenke said.
One figure that stuck out to the group was the money that CMU students pumped into the economy — about $129 million, according to the study. That comes out to about $1,735 in monthly per-student spending.
“Students are really good consumers. They’re not just buying toothpaste and underwear,” Foster said.
These numbers are calculated by the CMU Financial Aid Office by finding a mean monthly expenditure from “room, board, personal expenses, transportation, and entertainment” spending, according to the study.
Similar figures were also calculated for employees, visitors and in university capital expenditures. The study also found that 877 jobs were created due to spending in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
But, CMU’s impact extends well beyond spending.
The school is a key piece of GJEP’s arsenal when recruiting businesses. Brown said that the school’s construction management program was important to Phoenix Haus, a company that builds energy-efficient homes and moved to Grand Junction in 2017.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a company that hasn’t moved here because of CMU,” she said. “I think we’ve seen some successes as a result of the programs offered at CMU and the workforce that they provide.”
From Foster’s first full year as president, 2004, to 2019, the number of degrees awarded by CMU increased. The space used by the university nearly doubled from 451,600 square feet to 864,000, and the total operating budget nearly tripled to $175,167,882.
In that same period, Grand Junction has gradually become a hub between Denver and Salt Lake City. “The community and CMU have grown up together,” Schwenke said. “(This study is a chance) to pause and say, ‘Here’s really what CMU brings to the table.’ There are more students at CMU than residents in Fruita. So this is a big deal in terms of an asset to our community that we take for granted so often.”