The former Burger King at 739 Horizon Drive has been empty since early 2019. Equipment delays have stalled plans to convert the space into a Subway, but the contractor says it expects to be open by March 2022. Orchard Mesa is expected to get a new Subway first.
Plans still are in the works to rejuvenate the property at 739 Horizon Drive, once home to a Burger King, but the timeline has been delayed.
The expectation was that it would be complete by October this year, and the parcel was purchased by Subway franchise owners Jim and Liz Cagle under the name J&L Development LLC in October 2020 for $950,000.
But equipment delays have stalled plans at the Horizon location, and plans are now in place for another future Subway location at 2689 U.S. Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa.
“We expect that location to be ready by January or February, which means the Horizon location will be ready about a month after,” said Steve Renstrom, owner of Benchmark Construction Management, a commercial contractor working on the projects. “With how things are now, though, we could be ready to go except for one refrigerator. We just don’t know.”
In September 2020, the Horizon Drive District announced that redevelopment of the building would be a shared space with one tenant being a Subway.
The Cagles, who opened the first Subway on the Western Slope in 1987, purchased the property a few weeks later from Lufamco Inc., which is registered with Joseph Lukas of Boulder.
The 30,928-square-foot property is about a mile from the Grand Junction Regional Airport in close proximity to Interstate 70.
Sam Suplizio, commercial broker for Bray Real Estate, was surprised that the property lay dormant since the Burger King closed in January 2019.
“It’s too good of a property,” Suplizio told The Daily Sentinel last year. “Sometimes, national owners will still own a property and collect rent. They have a lot on their plate and, frankly, they could care less about a property in Grand Junction.”
The Subway space takes up about 1,950 square feet and the neighboring space is about 1,800 square feet, Renstrom said.
The future Orchard Mesa Subway location, which is about 2,000 square feet, is across the street from an existing Subway at 2692 U.S. Highway 50, Unit A, which is within a shopping complex that includes a Cruisers Bar and a laundromat.
The old location will close once the new one opens, Renstrom said.
“We anticipate that location will be open in January or February 2022, and then the Horizon location will open about a month after that,” Renstrom said. “With equipment uncertainty, you can’t have a deadline on this right now.”
The space neighboring the Horizon Drive Subway is available for lease through J&L Development.