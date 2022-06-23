Atop Grand Mesa, the whoosh of skis gliding on fresh snow has given way to the hum of bicycle tires rolling over dirt and rocks.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort’s bike park opened for the summer season last Thursday. The past few summers have seen exponential growth in the resort’s summer visitation, thanks to the introduction of miles and miles of mountain biking trails.
As a result, the resort’s bike park has expanded its days of operation this year, now open from Thursdays through Sundays.
“Weekdays are still maybe a little slower than they were last year, but it’s going to be hard to say,” said Powderhorn General Manager Ryan Schramm.
“I know that midweek days during the summer were quite busy the last two years, partly because COVID had an impact there where people either worked from home or had more free time. We’ll have to see how that continues to play out, both in summer and winter, but so far, it’s been really good to see growth over the last couple of years.”
Among the mountain biking options available for riders is the Plunge to Powderhorn. The resort offers a shuttle to the trail head of the Palisade Plunge, which descends 32 miles from the top of Grand Mesa to the town of Palisade.
However, an alternative is the 17-mile Plunge to Powderhorn that returns riders to the resort, a preferred option for riders who don’t have the technical skills or the desire to ride the entire way down.
Schramm said the only new trail Powderhorn will introduce this summer is a connector trail that will link the bike park directly to the Palisade Plunge.
This connector trail will be finished in mid-July.
“Most of the work got done last summer, but it got snowed out with that freak early September snowstorm that we had last year, so we had to halt some work,” he said.
“We’ve fully built out most of what’s on the master plan for the east side of the resort. We’ll be working with the U.S. Forest Service on identifying a couple of new trails that can be built over the next couple of years for the bike park, but those are all subject to that Forest Service approval process.”
This summer will mark Powderhorn’s return to having a fully fleshed-out schedule of events.
The Sunday Sound Music Series that features a live musical performance each Sunday at 2 p.m. returns on July 10.
The Flat Out Fridays Downhill Race Series returns on July 22 at 2 p.m., with each Friday after featuring community races.
The Gears and Beers Festival and Downhill Race is set for Saturday, Aug. 20.
Colorado Mesa University’s Mountain Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.
Oktoberfest is set for Sunday, Sept. 18 and, finally, to celebrate the transition from summer to autumn, Color Weekend will take place the ensuing weekend.
The importance of matrimony on the mesa to Powderhorn’s schedule in warmer months shouldn’t be understated, either.
“We definitely have events coming back in full force this year,” Schramm said. “We’ve had a full complement of weddings in every weekend throughout the spring, summer and fall. It’s more of a return to normal. We only had two weddings last summer, and they were both outside, so it’s kind of an important piece of our business having its return to normalcy.”