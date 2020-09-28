SummitWest Care, 2800 Printers Way, No. 200, has rolled out a state-of-the-art system to better track patients in need of monitoring.
SummitWest’s Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Program is able to connect physicians with patients in rural areas and allow medical staff to track their health.
“This will allow us to increase attention and health care for patients in between appointments or home visits,” said Charleen Raaum, CEO of SummitWest. “We had an old system that was similar, but very clunky. This is an improvement in every aspect.”
The program uses software developed by Health Recovery Solutions, a company based in New Jersey. Patients will be given a tablet that is connected to the program through the CareGiver Connect Mobile app.
The program casts a wide net of health care, such as monitoring medication. It also has bluetooth capabilities, which help track a patient’s vitals such as blood pressure and oxygen levels. If those reach or fall to dangerous levels, a telehealth coordinator and nurse will receive notifications immediately via email or text.
The patient’s vitals are also automatically recorded and sent to their physician on a weekly basis.
“This process helped us prevent a stroke for one patient,” Raaum said.
SummitWest expects the Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Program to also benefit those in rural areas such as Garfield County.
The program allows patients and physicians to meet virtually, and allows for family members to join to mitigate any feelings of social isolation, Raum said.
The system was rolled out Sept. 1. Response so far has been positive, Raaum said.
“The patients love it and the physicians have been pleasantly surprised by how well it works,” Raaum said.
SummitWest is partnering with St. Mary’s Medical Center to integrate the program so that patients who live in rural areas can leave the hospital sooner than usual.
A partnership is also being established with Colorado Mesa University to monitor students who are quaranting after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The relationship between SummitWest and CMU is emblematic of the university’s community partnerships with community health experts,” said CMU President Tim Foster. “Should the need arise for student care during a quarantine, we are appreciative that an expert team is on standby to support our students and provide for their needs if isolation becomes necessary.”
Ultimately, Raaum sees this as setting the standard for virtual health care.
“This is all about keeping them home and improving their quality of life,” she said. “We can track chronic disease, and we can get people out of the hospital.”