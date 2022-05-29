Jay Harwood has seen a lot and been to many places in his lifetime, including two years in Vietnam as an infantryman for the U.S. Army in his youth.
To this day, however, little brings him more joy than simply driving around Colorado’s Grand Valley, meeting new passengers and hearing their stories.
Harwood has driven for Grand Junction-based Sunshine Rides for 31 years. On Friday, he was honored by his coworkers with the first Lifetime Achievement Award presented to an employee of the company.
“It just exemplifies what a driver should be. Never any complaints,” said Sunshine Rides Operations Manager Eddie Calderin as he presented a plaque to Harwood. “In the seven years I’ve been here, I know that I haven’t had a driving complaint and I’ve never had a passenger complaint. That goes to show just the kind of driver he is and, ultimately, the kind of person that he is.
“Every now and then, you might get customers who are having a bad day, and because of the person that he is, Jay never gets any complaints. Everyone loves him.”
Harwood and his wife, Jan, returned to Grand Junction in the early 1990s after Harwood was injured while working in California.
Shortly after they moved back to the Western Slope, an advertisement in The Daily Sentinel caught Harwood’s attention.
“We moved back here from California — we had moved out there for a year and then I got hurt — and the ad came up in the paper, ‘need a cab driver with their own vehicle,’ so I said, ‘Well, I think I’ll go try that and see if I like it,’” Harwood said. “It’s been a good ride for me ever since.”
Harwood was nearly passed over for employment because of the ink on his skin. However, his car — an 1985 Chrysler Fifth Avenue sporting shag carpeting and velour seats — proved to be a saving grace.
“When my mom bought Sunshine in 1991, you were like the first guy in the door looking for a job, and she looked at you and saw the tattoos and said, ‘Nope. I can’t have this guy,’ ” Sunshine Rides owner Kelly Milan said to Harwood. “Then she saw the nice car you were driving. ... ‘He’s hired.’ It worked out great, obviously.”
Over the years, Harwood’s enjoyed his time hauling people around the valley, never knowing what kind of person he would meet next or how his wisdom could affect a passenger. He never knew when he would share wisdom with a passenger that the passenger would carry with them long after they got out of his car.
Not every moment of the gig is joyous, but it never ceases to be interesting. A notable story Harwood referenced was the time he was robbed at knifepoint in 2003 near Eighth and Main streets. Fortunately, he was unharmed in that incident.
Despite moments like that, Harwood views the entirety of his driving career as a collage of happy moments of connecting with strangers.
“I’ll tell you what: you’re never bored out here,” Harwood said. “You get something new every day, either a new passenger or a new address. You just don’t get bored. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it. I’ve loved this job for all these years.”
In addition to the plaque, Harwood was presented with a custom hoodie and a custom hat, both sporting the Sunshine Rides logo with Harwood’s name on them. Beneath the logo on the hoodie is the statement, “31 years on the road and counting.”
“We’re just super grateful; you still have the best attitude in the world,” Milan told Harwood. “He’s up at 3 in the morning every day, sometimes 2, and never a complaint. Everybody loves him, including his passengers.”