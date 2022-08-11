 Skip to main content
Tapping into community support for local teachers

The 2022-23 school year for Mesa County School District 51 kicked off this week — and Copper Club Brewing Company is commemorating the occasion with a day dedicated to celebrating teachers.

This Saturday, the Fruita brewery is hosting its first-ever Back to School Bash.

Copper Club Brewing

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita
Copper Club

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita 
Copper Club

Photos by Barton Glasser/Special to the Sentinel

Members of the team “Liver Let Die” discuss possible answers during a weekly Trivia Night at Copper Club Brewing Co. in Fruita.

