Tapping into community support for local teachers

The 2022-23 school year for Mesa County School District 51 kicked off this week — and Copper Club Brewing Company is commemorating the occasion with a day dedicated to celebrating teachers.
This Saturday, the Fruita brewery is hosting its first-ever Back to School Bash.
As part of the festivities, any District 51 staff member who presents their district identification badge will receive one free pint of beer.
Free hot dogs will also be served to all patrons of the brewery from 4:30-6 p.m. and the Bass Player Joe will provide musical entertainment beginning at 6.
“We have a lot of local regular customers who work at the schools here in Fruita as well as in Junction, and we just really wanted to give back to some of those customers, as well as the community,” said Copper Club Event Coordinator Cora Jewell.
In addition to the first pint of beer being free for D51 staff and hot dogs and music being free for all, the Back to School Bash will also serve as a fundraiser, as the brewery is requesting that visitors bring classroom items to donate. The items will be provided to teachers in the Fruita area.
“It really takes the community to support each other,” Jewell said. “We feel like there’s a lot of pressure on teachers, especially with COVID and everything, so we just want our business to be a place where people can come together and feel that sense of community. We want people to know that we’re giving back to the schools and that this is somewhere they can come to do that, as well.”
Those who bring items to donate will be entered into a raffle for a free beer. Items the brewery seeks include pens, Sharpies, markers, Kleenex, Post-it notes, Lysol wipes, classroom decorations, glue, gift cards, cash donations and more.
“Since we’re really trying to show appreciation for the teachers, we’d like the donations to be really classroom-based and to be able to take some pressure off of what the teachers have to buy for their own classrooms,” Jewell said. “Kleenex, classroom decorations, things that they’re buying out of their pocket. We just want to take the pressure off the teachers.”
The Back to School Bash is an all-day event, with Copper Club open from noon to 11 p.m.