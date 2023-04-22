Palisade FBLA

Submitted by Melissa Wright

Seven Palisade High School students qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference this summer at the Colorado State Leadership Conference in Denver from April 5-7. Palisade’s qualifiers, from left to right, were Trevor Rund, Layton Tobin, Bailey Edwards, William Neese, Mia Moore, Mallory Brownell and Claire Elise Rasmussen. Tobin, Rund and Edwards won state championships in the process.

 Submitted by Melissa Wright

Mesa County Valley School District’s four high school Future Business Leaders of America broke club records at the Colorado State Leadership Conference in Denver — and qualified 10 students for this summer’s national competition.

During the Colorado State Leadership Conference in April, students were able to compete in business-related events with more than 3,000 students from around the state to show their skills and prepare them for the future.

Tags

Recommended for you