Seven Palisade High School students qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference this summer at the Colorado State Leadership Conference in Denver from April 5-7. Palisade’s qualifiers, from left to right, were Trevor Rund, Layton Tobin, Bailey Edwards, William Neese, Mia Moore, Mallory Brownell and Claire Elise Rasmussen. Tobin, Rund and Edwards won state championships in the process.
Mesa County Valley School District’s four high school Future Business Leaders of America broke club records at the Colorado State Leadership Conference in Denver — and qualified 10 students for this summer’s national competition.
During the Colorado State Leadership Conference in April, students were able to compete in business-related events with more than 3,000 students from around the state to show their skills and prepare them for the future.
National qualifiers punched their ticket to the National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, which will take place from June 27 to 30.
Seven of the 10 national qualifiers were Palisade High School students: Claire Elise Rasmussen, Layton Tobin, Trevor Rund, Mia Moore, Mallory Brownell, Bailey Edwards and Will Neese. Tobin, Rund and Edwards placed first in their events, making them FBLA state champions. Other Bulldogs to place in the top 10 of their respective events included Ava Heil, Brady Fenton, Haley Ammons, Hank DeFord, Noah Hirons, Raeley Branson and Sofia Porras.
Fruita Monument had two students qualify for the National Leadership Conference: Britton Hoveland and Jacob Cornelison. Other Wildcats who placed in the top 10 for their respective competitions included Clara Clifford, Meilyn Recker, Serena Sullivan, David McCune and Alyssa Abeyta.
The final national qualifier was Grand Junction’s Taytin Knoblich. Jonathan Azbell also secured a top 10 finish for the Tigers.
Central had four students place in the top 10 in their events: Erik Enriquez, Isenia Fregoso, Erica Young and Ronan Norman.
FBLA is a national organization dedicated to helping students interested in business fields develop leadership skills, networking strategies and presentation expertise.