This rendering of the proposed Terminal at 230 S. Fifth St. is a building massing and initial character study of the project from Fifth Street, showing up to six stories total, with up to five residential floors over the ground level’s art, retail and commercial spaces.
This site plan of the proposed Terminal project at 230 S. Fifth St. shows an aerial view of the site’s interior programming along with the exterior courtyards and public spaces. The project has been expanded to include development in the alley north of the building next to All Copy Products.
Developer Adam Roy, right, talks with Brandon Stam, executive director of the DDA, at the proposed site of the Terminal, 230 S. Fifth St.. The development is awaiting an approval of a $3.2 million grant.
Courtesy of Headwater Housing Partners
Courtesy of Headwaters Housing Partners
Courtesy of Headwaters Housing Partners
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Developers and stakeholders in the planned Terminal project for downtown Grand Junction await a grant approval this fall that could serve as the final green light in moving forward and bringing the project to life.
Brandon Stam, the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) executive director, and Adam Roy, the Terminal project developer with Aspen-based Headwaters Housing Partners, spoke to The Daily Sentinel on Monday to provide an update on where things stand with the proposed 100,000-square-foot mixed-income and mixed-use complex that would house art galleries, art studios, food and beverages with “high craftsmanship”, and around 90-100 residential units — as things currently stand — at 230 S. Fifth St., replacing the abandoned former Greyhound bus station.