Developers and stakeholders in the planned Terminal project for downtown Grand Junction await a grant approval this fall that could serve as the final green light in moving forward and bringing the project to life.

Brandon Stam, the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) executive director, and Adam Roy, the Terminal project developer with Aspen-based Headwaters Housing Partners, spoke to The Daily Sentinel on Monday to provide an update on where things stand with the proposed 100,000-square-foot mixed-income and mixed-use complex that would house art galleries, art studios, food and beverages with “high craftsmanship”, and around 90-100 residential units — as things currently stand — at 230 S. Fifth St., replacing the abandoned former Greyhound bus station.