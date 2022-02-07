Although she is not new to being on television, Il Bistro Italiano owner Brunella Gualerzi of Grand Junction said being featured on the Food Network was a unique experience for her.
In the past, Gualerzi was been featured a number of times by local news outlets and even had a Wednesday morning cooking segment for a few years on the local NBC affiliate in the early 2010s.
But being featured on the Food Network was “totally different,” she said.
“For an eight-to-nine-minute segment, they were here for 18 hours,” Gualerzi said. “It was just crazy. There was a crew of seven people.”
The adventure began when Food Network host Guy Fieri decided he wanted to check out an Italian restaurant while he was filming in Basalt in early September.
According to Gualerzi, Fieri contacted the producers of his show, asking them to find him an Italian restaurant in Basalt, which is about 20 miles from Aspen.
The search was then expanded beyond that area.
“Guy was going to be in Aspen and Basalt for the food show,” Gualerzi said. “The week before, he decided he wanted (to visit) an Italian restaurant. Guy has Italian origin and has a sweet spot for Italian food.”
That’s when they decided to make the 110-mile trip down Colorado Highway 82 and Interstate 70 to Grand Junction.
When Gualerzi first received a call from the Food Network, she ignored it, thinking they just wanted her to be a contestant on a food show, which she had declined before.
However, they were persistent and continued calling. Finally, one of her staff answered the phone a few days later and said, “It’s really urgent.”
Gualerzi then spoke to the producers of the show, and they interviewed her on the phone.
Two days later, she received a voice message saying “Congratulations. Guy loved your restaurant and your story. We’ll find two other restaurants in Grand Junction to complete our segment.”
Those two other downtown restaurants ended up being The Feisty Pint, 359 Colorado Ave., and Taco Party, 126 S. Fifth St.
Film crews arrived six days later. Gualerzi had to cancel restaurant reservations made for two days, and began making hasty preparations for the famous host’s arrival.
There were lengthy guidelines to follow, including having her restaurant closed when the TV crews were present.
“I had to measure the ingredients ahead of time in specific containers and have everything set up. There were hours of preparation,” Gualerzi said.
She chose to make her signature Rosetta and Artichoke Parmesan Soup. The Rosetta is her original recipe, which she introduced on Valentine’s Day in 2000 and has made 180,000 of them since then, she says.
Crews were at her restaurant Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Fieri, however, was present only Thursday, assisting her in the kitchen.
The other times they interviewed guests of the establishment and did close-ups as she repeatedly prepared the soup entrees in the kitchen.
She also had to make additional dishes to showcase other offerings of the restaurant.
“It was an incredible amount of effort. They even had one person lifting up a fork,” Gualerzi said about the filming.
Then they waited over three months until the segment finally aired on Jan. 28 on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
“It was weird and surreal to watch it,” Gualerzi said.
“I just remember all the little pieces coming together. It looks like it was all shot in one day, but it really was so much time.”
Was the effort worth it? Gualerzi said she would do it again, although it’s a lot of work and costly as she prepared a lot of food and had to hire extra help during the time the film crews were there.
“The crews tried the food. They said it was one of the best restaurants they had ever been to.”
But the TV exposure should pay off.
“Guy said I should expect orders from other states because of the publicity of the show,” Gualerzi said.
“The crews said I should expect a lot more business. We’ll see. After our show last night, we got an email from West Virginia that wants to order our soup and someone from Buffalo, New York, that wants to order our Rosetta.”
OTHER SEGMENTS
The Fiesty Pint and Taco Party also got some TV exposure.
Taco Party owner Josh Niernberg, along with his chef Ryan Sylvester, were featured on the episode “Chicken Across the Globe,” which first aired Dec. 17.
The restaurant closed two and a half days for filming by a second film crew hired by Fieri.
Niernberg said the main three recipes highlighted from Taco Party were Hot Chicken Taco, Cauliflower Taco and guacamole.
“The production team is incredible to work with,” Niernberg said. “They are extremely detail-oriented and thorough.”
The Feisty Pint’s Bob Fulkerson prepared the eatery’s specialty Reuben sandwich, Mexican Street Corn and thin-skinned white cheese curds and marinara sauce, along with Tim’s Roadkill Hash for its segment, which ran on Nov. 19.
“It is absolutely humbling to have been a part of this experience,” Fulkerson said.
“It still hasn’t set in completely. It truly has made me want to be a better chef because I still don’t know my worth and to be able to cook for such an icon has made me grateful for hard work because it does it pay off.
“Since the show (ran), the restaurant has seen an increase in customers,” he said.
“We are getting customers from different states that travel here just to experience the food, drinks and atmosphere that they saw on the show, and it’s amazing to see,”Fulkerson added.