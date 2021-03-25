Despite a big move, the only thing that’s changing at The Hog and The Hen is its address.
The downtown grocery store, deli and liquor market had its grand opening at 510 Main St. on Tuesday.
The Grand Valley knows that address best as Candy Time Shoppe.
“My dad and stepmom owned the store for years and were looking to retire, so we took it over,” said Cooper Hall, who now owns the stores with his wife, Mary.
“We thought it would be overwhelming to run two stores like that, so we decided to combine the two,” he said.
The idea had been floating in the family for a while but they didn’t hit the ground running until Feb. 1, Cooper said.
The biggest project was building out a kitchen space in the back of the building. Physically moving products and equipment to the new site was also laborious.
“But other than that, nothing’s changed. The menu is staying the same, the products are staying the same,” Cooper said.
The stores had to close for a few days as Cooper and Mary put the finishing touches on the move and waited for paperwork to process.
As they were moving, people would walk in believing Candy Time was open.
Shoppers may have been disappointed — and some kids may have cried — but they won’t be any longer.
Now, customers are greeted by the colorful assortment of candy. If you walk past the cash register and to the back of the store, the familiar hog insignia and meat counter awaits.
To the side is The Hog and The Hen Spirits, a small sectioned-off liquor market that only people of legal age can enter.
“People would always ask why we didn’t sell candy and we’d push them to check out the other store,” Mary Hall said. “Now it’s all under one roof. We’re really excited.”
The Hog and The Hen’s old corner location, at 500 Main St., is now available for lease. For more information on the listing, contact 500mainrental@gmail.com.