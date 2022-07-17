The Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) held its monthly board of directors meeting Thursday morning at the Growl Conference Room at 750 Main St.
One of the first items of business was a resolution for funding for a joint development agreement between the DDA, the city of Grand Junction and Conjunction Junction LLC., regarding Richmark Companies’ plans to tear down the former City Market at the intersection of First Street and Rood Avenue and replace it with an apartment complex called The Junction that will feature more than 250 units.
“We’ve kind of been in talks about it for awhile with negotiations on that,” DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam told The Daily Sentinel. “Essentially, Conjunction Junction is the entity they formed for that specific project, as a lot of developers do. ... Essentially, we just voted on our portion of the development agreement, which we’ve been in the works with for a while.”
Stam said the next step in the process is for the Grand Junction City Council to host two hearings to determine an ordinance for the project.
The Junction will encompass two four-story apartment buildings that will include studios and two-bedroom apartments. As a result of the project, Rood Avenue will become a public right of way, with the complex having accesses from Rood and White Avenues.
Richmark officials previously stated that the total cost of the project will be about $65 million.
RIDES & VIBES
Later in the meeting, a PowerPoint presentation compiled by Placer Labs broke down data from the Rides and Vibes festival that took place in downtown Grand Junction from May 20-22.
The event drew about 29,600 visitors, with 629 riders participating in various bicycle races.
There were more than 13,000 visitors on Friday, May 20, more than 16,000 visitors on Saturday, May 21, and more than 6,500 visitors on Sunday, May 22.
The event’s registration total was $30,898.
Beer sales were almost as prolific, with $27,133 in gross sales. About 5,427 $5 beers were sold and 55 purchased kegs of beer were used.