Painting the outdoor mural between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the future Dillard’s at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, was a dream come true for Jamie Christine.
Everything about the opportunity is what most artists yearn for. It was a chance for her to add her third mural at the mall and further decorate a community magnet in the only county she can call home.
Even better is that she was given full artistic freedom.
“This is the fourth mural I’ve done and my third for Mesa Mall. Caitlyn Love, the mall’s old marketing manager, told me, ‘We want to see your best work yet. No budgets, no limits, no color palette restrictions, no input by us at all, what would it be? Oh, and here’s four walls,’ ” Christine said. “That’s the dream for an artist to get something this big and have this much freedom. But that was intimidating. I had to ask how I was going to make this my best work yet and make this different from other artists.”
Christine, a homegrown artist who has called Mesa County home for more than two decades, hired her partner Jacob Noe, and friend and artist Lindsay Falsoni to help craft the 2,800-square-foot mural.
Peach blossoms are plastered on surgical slices of plexiglass that bleed into a two-dimensional mural. The blossoms are a calming mix of white and light brown, while teal stripes and moths are peppered throughout the mural.
Most noticeable are the black spots that overlay a metallic gold paint to resemble a Western Slope-themed Rorschach. When the golden hour hits, the gold shimmers from the setting sun.
“The mall is all about the local community. So I wanted to make sure we include Rorschach tests; you see what you want to see. That’s how this started,” Christine said. “You’ll notice that these are actually larger versions of the peach blossoms. But I wanted to make something that looks different to everyone.”
Christine was tapped for this job at the beginning of the year. She and Falsoni went back and forth hammering out ideas on color schemes and designs over the software Procreate. Christine gravitates towards neutral colors, so it was Falsoni who pushed to add teal for a dynamic color scheme.
They submitted their draft to Mesa Mall, which then forwarded the plan to its parent company, Washington Prime Group. The duo received top-down approval and was ready to proceed.
Over three weeks, Christine, Falsoni and Noe worked all but four days — delayed by record-setting rain.
“One day when I was painting on the scissor lift, someone came up to us and said it was about to rain. I told him, ‘There’s only a 30% chance, we’ll be fine!’ Not long after that, I felt a few drops,” Christine said.
“By the time I lowered the lift down, it was a total downpour. I’m talking head-to-toe soaked, and not the fun kind. We were scrambling to get all of our paint together and put it in the car to wait out the storm.”
The rain had little impact on the mural, though.
Because the Grand Valley is an oven, the heat dries paint faster than in other areas. While that’s usually a curse for artists, this was the rare occasion where it was a blessing.
A JOB WELL-DONE
We’re our own harshest critics, and Christine thinks that rings most true to her.
Yet, she can’t help but smile when looking at the final product and think it’s a job well-done.
Others agree.
One passerby entering the mall Saturday had to stop, soak in the mural and take a photo of it, while another leaving the mall shouted “Great work!” to her from the parking lot.
The compliments are sure to be flowing in once the area is turned into an outdoor eating spot, too.
For Christine, art is a genuine expression of emotion. What you’ll see for the next 10-20 years in between two of the mall’s anchor stores is something that could have only been made during that three-week period.
“If you had me paint this today, you’d get something completely different,” she said.
Love for art is what drives Christine and shapes her vision of the future.
Christine loves Mesa County and hopes to give other artists this same experience through her business called The Node.
“I’ve seen Mesa County grow into this community that really embraces local art. You see murals everywhere downtown,” she said. “If someone comes up to me with a job and I’m not the best person for it, I want to be able to have a network to direct them to the right fit.”