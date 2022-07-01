Ron and Barbara Mack opened The Trophy Case in June 1972 in an upstairs unit at 131 S. Sixth St. in downtown Grand Junction, right behind what is now Main Street Bagels.
Each night, they would bring sleeping bags downstairs so their kids, Darin and Kristin, could rest comfortably.
The business made around $42 each day — just enough to break even — engraving and selling trophies, plaques and other items.
Lacking much advertising prowess, The Trophy Case spent much of its infancy simply staying afloat.
This past month, however, the Trophy Case celebrated 50 years in business, a milestone reached by few family-owned businesses.
“I think a lot of the longevity of the business is just based on the service we provide to our customers, the products we provide,” said Kristin Batchelor, who, along with her brother, bought the store from their parents in 2009. “It’s word of mouth. We don’t advertise our business. It’s word of mouth through our customers and our products that we offer. We try to keep it changing and evolving with the current times.”
Ron was a teacher at Western State College in Gunnison before relocating to Grand Junction to serve as a teacher at the State Home and Training School (now the Grand Junction Regional Center), where he taught for 11 years. Barbara was also a teacher in Mesa County Valley School District 51.
Ron was inspired to start the business through collaboration with Cliff Parker, a sports and city editor with The Daily Sentinel. Together, the two started the Daily Sentinel Junior Golf program, which, of course, needed trophies to hand out. After that, Ron left teaching and dedicated his time to The Trophy Case.
After spending several years establishing itself and just staying above water, The Trophy Case’s business received a boost from local sports trends throughout the ensuing decades.
Bowling became more popular in the late 1970s into the early 1980s, and then Little League Baseball and youth soccer’s popularity both soared.
After a decade at its original location, The Trophy Case relocated from 131 S. 6th St. to 131 N. 4th St., which previously belonged to the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce.
Both Darin and Batchelor received their college degrees in the early 1990s before returning to help with the family business.
“First of all, it makes us proud to know that the kids came back after receiving both of their college degrees,” Barbara said. “They came back to be a part of the family business, and it pleased us when they did that.”
CHANGING WITH TECHNOLOGY
Darin and Batchelor’s presence, and eventual ownership, has been handy for the business as technology for engraving has advanced.
“When we started, the trophy business was kind of in its infancy,” Ron said. “To engrave a plaque, we had a pantograph and we would set the type on the pantograph and you would trace it out on whatever product, whether it’s a plaque or a sign or whatever.
“Now, Darin and Kristin have got laser machines that do things that I can’t even keep up with. I just can’t imagine the transformation in the business and where it is right now. It’s quite amazing.”
Over the years, The Trophy Case has stayed true to being a family business.
There’s always been at least two Macks on duty, with all four sometimes working together, but acquiring outside help has never been a priority.
Darin said that moving into the computerized era has assisted with the family’s ability to handle all of the store’s needs, with technology allowing for more efficient bookkeeping.
“We’re presidents, CEOs, HR, janitors, facilities, we’re everything,” Darin said. “That’s what made this work. You have 10 hats down here and I think that’s what made it work, too. It’s been a fun ride.”
What’s the key to staying open for five decades? Barbara said that it’s about never losing sight of customers as the top priority.
“Our honor and obligation is to them to make them a very satisfied customer and help them out, knowing that they will be back, knowing that they’re what keeps us going in business,” she said.
It also helps that the service provided by The Trophy Case is timeless, as celebration is human nature.
Whether it’s for celebrating athletic or academic accomplishments, celebrating ownership of items or celebrating someone’s life.
“It’s been interesting because we help people celebrate championships and we celebrate life through death through engraving urns,” Darin said. “It’s such a wide variety of what we do. That’s what keeps us going. It’s not just drilling a hole 10 hours a day, five days a week.”