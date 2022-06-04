Three Grand Junction teams brought home honors and financial awards at the 2022 Go Code Colorado Awards sponsored by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center on May 26 at the Upper Larimer Event Center in Denver.
Go Code Colorado challenges competitors to turn publicly available data from the Business Intelligence Center into insights or applications that can benefit Colorado businesses and institutions.
There are two tracks in Go Code Colorado: analytics and applications. The analytics competitors created whitepapers and dashboards transforming data into actionable conclusions that businesses can use to make decisions. The applications track competitors designed functioning applications translating the data into a business solution.
Madison Vickers, who just graduated from Colorado Mesa University as a double major in business economics and business analytics, was the team leader for Health Cares, a visualization and data-mining research project that determined societal causes and solutions for rising obesity in the Centennial State.
Health Cares won first place in the analytics track, with Vickers being presented a $25,000 check to go toward the project.
“It feels amazing. When we had the competition and we won, it honestly was so shocking because it was just really cool to be in the presence of these data analysts from all around Colorado who are diving into and looking into all sorts of problems,” Vickers said. “More than winning, I really hope that winning as a team can really help start investigations into cheaper insurance premiums as a possible way to help slow the obesity epidemic in Colorado and hopefully can get some publicity on different ways we can try and solve that problem.”
The Health Care project used about 40 variables from three different data sites in Colorado to determine what factors contribute to obesity.
Vickers detailed some of Health Cares’ most significant findings.
“We found that, in lower income counties, specifically in the southeast corner of Colorado, we see that there are ratios of fast food to healthy food outlets. Low income has a huge impact on that,” Vickers said. “There’s also just less exercise opportunities within those counties and less people who participate in exercise. What our hope is with the project is that there will be more funding for food banks and food stamps and more healthy food options in those lower income counties, those food desert areas, as well as some more affordable rec centers, areas where more people can get engaged into exercise.
“Our hope and our push is for cheaper insurance premiums for privatized insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid because we see there are some companies that are starting to do that where they offer cheaper insurance premiums to healthier customers.”
Devour CO’s team of Jennifer Streetman, Monique Streetman and Dani Ould — all from the Western Slope — earned second place in the applications track.
“Devour CO is an app that helps connect local food producers with local food consumers,” Ould said. “It’s a search database where you can search by product, like, ‘I’m in Grand Junction and I’m looking for carrots,’ and it’ll pull up local farms that grow local carrots.”
“The key is connecting with the producers in the area,” Jennifer added. “Part of GoCode was to use their data, so we looked at the different producers that showed up in the database and also some others places, so just looking around at who the producers of food are, be it at farmer’s markets or from the Colorado state database.”
Jennifer said the $10,000 reward from the second-place finish will go toward web-hosting fees and advertising to launch the app publicly. She said she anticipates the app to be publicly available in July.
“I think the importance of (being recognized by Go Code Colorado) was that it was kind of a validation from an outside source that what we built and put together and the time we put into it really is something meaningful and would be valued by other people to use,” Ould said.
Bryan Wachs, the CMU Maverick Innovation Center’s entrepreneur-in-residence and the CEO of QuikrStuff, accepted a $5,000 check after Trail Funds, a group of eight CMU students that he leads, received third place in the applications track. Half of that reward will go to the students and the other half will be invested into Trail Funds.
Trail Funds is a Maverick Innovation Center-backed app that enables trail users give back to the organizations who maintain Colorado’s diverse trails. The app will soon be alpha tested by the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association (COPMOBA) and other Trail Organizations.
“I’ve been volunteering for COPMOBA for years since I moved here. Like any volunteer organization, they always have trouble with funding,” Wachs said. “The good and the bad of trails is there’s no real funding source for trails. Me being the entrepreneur that I am, I figured I would try to find a way to solve that problem with business. We’re creating trail funds. The whole idea is every time you go to a trail, you get a screenpop that says, ‘Do you want to donate 99 cents or a dollar or $10 or $30?’ You donate whatever you want.
“That way, trail users are paying incrementally for the trails that they want to support. It’s the ultimate democratic and capital model: you pay for what you use.”