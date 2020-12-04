A strong Thanksgiving weekend has local thrift stores optimistic for the holiday season.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed focus to small businesses while also tightening consumer spending. That seemed to resonate last week for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, an annual shopping holiday meant to highlight the importance of small, local businesses.
“We had better sales this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday than in the previous five years,” said Briana Madison, assistant store manager at Heirlooms for Hospice, 635 Main St. “The customers were excited to spend their money locally. We could only allow 38 people in at a time, so we had a line stretching outside of the store.”
The big weekend might also help offset the fact Heirlooms for Hospice had to reduce the price of its clothing since customers can’t try them on in-store.
Heirlooms for Hospice has seven full-time employees and more than 150 volunteers. Many of those volunteers are in high-risk demographics for COVID-19, Madison said.
Every holiday season, Heirlooms for Hospice receives swaths of never-opened or rarely-opened Christmas decorations.
It also has people who make holiday-themed items specifically for the store.
That blend of low prices and unique items might be what has helped Heirlooms for Hospice and other thrift stores through the pandemic.
Alexa Whittaker, owner of Stretch a Dollar Thrift Store, 1605 U.S.-50, thinks that does give the stores a leg up.
“We were definitely busier than last year,” Whittaker said. “Granted, we had a 50% off sale. But I also think people are sick of staying indoors.”
Some thrift stores also leave footprints in the community through donating and partnerships. Heirlooms for Hospice’ proceeds go to HopeWest. Arc Thrift Store, 2830 North Ave., donates scrubs to local hospitals, food to food banks, and large print brooks, puzzles and games to senior centers.
Like its smaller peers, Arc has seen steady business during the pandemic and in recent weeks.
Maggie Scivicque, marketing director for Arc, expects to finish 2020 with a 10% drop in business.
“We get so many donations and have a wide-variety of items,” Scivicque said. “Every aisle you walk down is like a treasure hunt.”
Scivicque, Whittaker and Madison are all optimistic that the sales volume will continue through the holiday season. Though 2020 has been anything but predictable, they trust their customers and neighbors will continue to shop.
“We’re hoping business stays this consistent,” Madison said. “I can’t reiterate enough how generous this community is.”