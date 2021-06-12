Morgan Jones doesn’t just consider the five friends she lives with her roommates — they’re family.
They opted to not renew their lease on their current house in March. Four months later, with the days waning on their lease, they can’t find a spot that will take them and their two pets.
“We found three or four but the rent was way out of reach for us. And any good option that we come across seems to be taken up,” Jones said. “We toured one house that was perfect. We wanted to apply right away, but were told by the agent that she would get back to us. We got a call the next day saying someone else got it.”
Unfortunately, many people appear to be running into the same walls as Jones.
The tight housing market in Grand Junction, where homes receive offers seemingly as soon as they’re posted, has left many who can’t afford a home to look for rentals. Which, in turn, saturates the market.
Jones and dozens of others frequently post in the Facebook group Grand Junction CO Rentals looking for places to stay at affordable prices.
Most of the posts, whether it be from single men in their 30s, college students or single mothers, are often met with comments like, “Good luck, there’s nothing here.”
Joe Silzell is a Realtor with REMAX and an administrator for the Facebook group. He’s seen increased activity this year compared to years past.
“You could have found spots downtown a few months ago, but now the young professionals and students have taken most of those,” Silzell said. The biggest trend I’ve noticed from the posts is that no one can find anything.”
IF IT’S SAFE, STAY PUT
If you’re actively looking for an apartment, the odds probably aren’t in your favor.
Scott Aker is the chief operations officer for the Grand Junction Housing Authority. The organization focuses on finding affordable housing for people who make less than half of the median income. The Housing Authority oversees 804 units through 12 properties, including the Ratekin Tower Apartments at 875 Main St., and can’t meet the demand. Aker says that all housing availability — public or private — is thin.
“There’s way more demand than there is supply. It’s an extraordinary imbalance,” Aker said. “One Realtor I spoke with had 40-50 applicants for one unit. They called it a record in demand.”
With this being a seller’s market, rents are susceptible to increasing, too. According to 2019 U.S. Census Data, the most recent data available, Grand Junction’s median rent was $935. Scrolling through websites such as Apartments.com, Zillow and GJRentals.com shows that rent on listings range from $700-$2900. Friday afternoon, Apartments.com had 43 listings, Zillow had 18 and GJRentals had 17.
Because the demand outweighs the supply so much, some Realtors have warned of an increase in rent price.
“We might see landlords raising rent prices because, well, you have to live somewhere,” Olan Clark, a broker with Coldwell Distinctive Properties, told The Daily Sentinel in May.
Because of its mission and federal regulations, The Housing Authority isn’t susceptible to those increases.
“Because the market is so tight the best thing that you can do is stay where you are as long as it’s a safe situation,” Aker said. “If you live in a decent, affordable and safe place, don’t give that up without having something else lined up.”
If you’re in an unsafe domestic violence situation, reach out to the Hilltop Latimer House, 1129 Colorado Ave. No. 109, over the phone at (970) 241-0324 or visit hilltoplatimerhouse.org. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233.
If you’re facing homelessness, you can reach out to area homeless shelters such as HomewardBound, or visit websites such as shelterlistings.org
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
There are a handful of projects set for developing empty lots in downtown Grand Junction into multi-family housing complexes, such as at 600 White Ave. where White Hall once stood and the dirt lot near the old R-5 High School Building at the corner of Seventh Street and Grand Avenue. But many of those are in their infancy and years out from completion.
Complexes such as the new Railyard at Rimrock, 800 Railyard Loop, have deep wait lists.
Jones doesn’t have time to waste.
She dreams of being a nurse and chose CMU because it’s one of the few universities in the nation that offers a Licensed Professional Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and is close to her family in Cortez.
Her group of friends consists of 20-somethings nearing the end of school or just entering the workforce, so they’re income limited. Jones also has two pets — a white dog named Ivy that’s about 55 pounds, whom Jones rescued, and a black and white cat named Pepper whom Jones also rescued at two weeks old.
Most listings that can accommodate her group size don’t allow for pets.
The ones that do have monthly pet fees that the financially strapped college student can’t stomach.
She can’t bear to part with her pets for good.
“Having them stay with family is a possibility, as is living on my own. I could get a studio for an affordable price but I’m a 21-year-old woman and Grand Junction has a lot of crime. I don’t feel safe on my own at all,” she said.
Because of that, her path to a nursing degree may take a detour if she can’t find a place to live.
She said it’s possible that she moves in with her fiance in Pagosa Springs, leaving Grand Junction, her group of friends and maybe even CMU.
“I’d have to finish my degree online,” she said. “Maybe at CMU, or maybe at one of the other schools with the program. I don’t want to do that, though.”