Mesa County’s housing market is tight and only seems to be getting tighter.
April ended with just 166 active residential listings, the second-lowest total of any month since January 2013 and just 10 more than March 2021. Of course the 316 homes sold last month and 1,200 this year — both higher than last year — indicates that the market isn’t all bad.
“That means that inventory is at least moving. But there aren’t a lot of houses available, so as a homebuyer, your options are limited,” said Kevin Bray, research and development coordinator with Bray Real Estate. “Median prices are going up, and if that continues, you might be priced out.”
That then leads to one of the more pressing issues the market faces — demand heavily outweighs the supply.
Mesa County has about half a month’s worth of inventory, meaning that it would take just a couple of weeks to sell the active listings in the county, the report shows. Olan Clark, a broker with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, said that an average low-inventory market has four months of inventory.
And because there are so few homes on the market, anyone ready to sell is waiting to post their home until others pop up.
But not everyone can buy what’s on the market.
The median sales price last month was $315,000, a 15% increase from April 2020, the report shows. Since we’re in a seller’s market, that’s not likely to go down. This hurts first-time homebuyers and anyone relying on financing.
“First-time buyers are at a disadvantage to people who can pay in cash,” Clark said. “It’s more advantageous for a seller to go the cash route because then it eliminates the conditions of loan approvals and appraisals.”
The obvious solution to this is to build more houses. In Mesa County, 358 building permits have been issued, the highest mark since 2008.
On top of that, there’s a bottleneck in supplies and labor shortages, Bray said.
“Sawmills in the Northwest were already facing labor shortages, and then the fires last year burned them down and some of their products, too,” Bray said.
That, as well as a sharp increase in demand and an industry caught off guard, has led to exorbitant prices on materials such as lumber. Paint is also tougher to come by after manufacturer’s facilities were frozen earlier this year.
“Everything that goes into building homes is pricier at a time when demand is high. This either means fewer homes are going to be built or there will be fewer buyers,” Clark said. “I don’t see lumber prices plateauing, COVID-19 has exacerbated migration to rural communities like ours, and supplies are delayed. It seems like we’re getting hit on all fronts.”
Another worry is that the longer there are fewer options, the more prices could rise for renters. The vacancy rate in Mesa County is low, so rents may rise because “you have to live somewhere,” Clark said.
Bray and Clark agreed that less government red tape would help developers and builders.
Another saving grace right now is the low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, Clark said. The Fed has been keeping those at or near historic lows to spur the economy. But doing that for too long could mean that investors take their money out and look for options with higher rates.
So in the meantime, the best thing prospective buyers can do is get their ducks in a row.
“You need to know how much you can spend and want to spend before submitting your offer, and get any loan approvals that you need,” Bray said. “Make sure you’re ready to pull the trigger.”