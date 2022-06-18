Five Grand Junction-based businesses were among 48 businesses statewide to receive special recognition from Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) on Friday night.
CCTW hosted its 14th Annual Gala Awards Dinner at the Denver Hyatt Regency Tech Center, announcing the Centennial State’s 2022 list of Companies to Watch.
The ceremony’s top honor, the Hall of Fame Winner, went to Timberline Bank.
Four other Grand Junction companies were chosen as Companies to Watch winners: The Christi Reece Group — a Refreshing Real Estate Company, Timberleaf Trailers, Iron-IQ and QuickrStuff Shipping.
The Christi Reece Group is a real estate agency that has been serving Mesa County for more than four decades.
Timberleaf Trailers produces hand-crafted premium camping teardrop trailers. Teardrop trailers are popular for their utilization in minimalistic camping trips. Owner Kevin Molick founded the company in Denver but relocated to Grand Junction in March 2018.
Iron-IQ, a software company, describes itself as the “fastest-growing cloud-native SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) solution for the mid-market industrial sector specializing in oil and gas.” The platform allows users to remotely monitor and control any of their devices from anywhere in the world. The company was founded in 2016 by co-founder and CEO Michael Ligrani.
QuickrStuff Shipping was founded in 2020 by Bryan Wachs and JT Westcott and provides high-quality recreation products, such as bicycle racks for vehicles that were invented and manufactured in the United States. The company is built on five values: community (“We believe creating in a healthy regional ecosystem through collaboration and advocacy”), quality (“An earth advocate, we don’t buy into disposable products; make it forever”), fun (“Life is too full to be taken seriously, so we stay lighthearted and engaged”), getting outdoors (“Vitamin D sets us free and brings zest back to the office”) and innovation (“While we don’t sweat the small stuff, emotional intelligence is rewarded to harness innovation”).
CCTW honors high-performing second-stage Colorado companies for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, philanthropic actions and unique processes. Second-stage companies are those that have moved past the startup stage and into a period of steady growth.
A panel of CCTW judges chose the award-winning companies from a list of finalists, who were ultimately selected from more than 1,100 statewide nominations.
“CCTW’s time-honored and rigorous judging process has revealed Colorado’s most visionary, innovative, and successful second-stage companies,” said CCTW Board Chair and Economic Development Council of Colorado Executive Director Kim Woodworth in a statement. “These companies employ approximately thirty percent of our state’s talent and have made a $595 million impact on Colorado’s economy.”