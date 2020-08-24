The Pine Gulch Fire and Grizzly Creek Fire have left a visible mark on Grand Junction’s transportation scene.
Ground travel to and from Denver has either halted or been diverted. Amtrak routes that flaunt the beauty of Glenwood Canyon have been rerouted through Wyoming; Bustangs to and from Denver are essentially cut off from the Grand Valley. Air travel, however, hasn’t been affected and could see a higher volume of passengers to the Mile High City.
“Our commercial flights haven’t really been impacted,” said Joe Burtard, spokesperson for Grand Junction Regional Airport. “If there’s a temporary flight restriction, though, that could shut us down.”
The airport has been serving as a hub for first responders to the Pine Gulch Fire. The Bureau of Land Management leases space at the airport, so it has been able to act as a pit stop for helicopters and planes contracted by BLM to fight the fires. For example, planes that drop the red flame retardant refuel at the airport.
Despite the closure of Interstate 70, the airport hasn’t seen an increase in demand for flights to Denver.
However, Burtard added, he expects that to change the longer I-70 is closed.
“I understand that fires are a part of nature but this is really devastating,” Burtard said. “This is a little too close to home for all of us.”
While air travel is steady, ground travel has been erratic.
The Amtrak route through Glenwood Canyon has been mostly shut down as the Grizzly Creek Fire has grown. A bus route can take people through Wyoming to wrap around the fire, though.
On Wednesday, the Glenwood route was open but that wasn’t indicative of anything permanent and Union Pacific has the final say on the safety of the tracks.
“Safety is our top priority, so we take this as a day-by-day basis,” said Raquel Espinoza, spokesperson for Union Pacific. “We’re always looking for falling rock and debris.”
Bustang, operated by the Colorado Department of Transportation, is limited in its western access. The West Bound Route 710 can go as far as Eagle, according to a tweet from its official account.
On Wednesday, CDOT shed some light on the immediate future of I-70, saying that it will open in a “matter of days, not weeks.”
“So the end is in sight for the closure,” Executive Director Shoshana Lew said.