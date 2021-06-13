The Grand Valley has relied on Triple Play Records, 530 Main St., as its source for grabbing new and old albums to spin for 33 years. In that time, vinyl records waned in popularity to CDs, which consumers then abandoned for digital streaming. But something clicked for the people, particularly Millennials and now Gen Z, and vinyl has seen a resurgence in popularity.
The three men giving the valley their fix on music are owner Rock Cesario, who also has a column in The Daily Sentinel, Matt Cesario, Rock’s son and Triple Play’s general manager, and Ryan Brookshire, Matt’s best friend and Triple Play’s Western Hemisphere Inventory Supply Manager.
Triple Play doesn’t restrict itself to music, though. It also happens to be a bedrock for the local disc golf scene. Selling discs makes for nearly a third of Triple Play’s total business, Rock Cesario said, and it recently helped put on the 2021 Grand Valley Classic, a disc golf tournament at Chipeta Golf Course and the Watson Island disc golf course.
The Daily Sentinel spoke with Rock Cesario about Triple Play as part of a series shining a spotlight on longtime businesses.
The Daily Sentinel: How long have you been in business?
Rock Cesario: We opened on May 10, 1988, so 33 years.
With just three employees, what’s the work dynamic like?
We work very well together.
How has your business grown and/or adapted over the years?
By listening to our customers’ needs and wants.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your business?
In a very positive way. It has grown by 60-75%.
What other challenges does your business face?
Right now getting inventory is our biggest challenge.
How did this business come to be? Why music and disc golf?
I started it in reaction to the record labels and most everyone else that said ‘vinyl is dead’ in 1987 and 88.
Has disc golf always been part of Triple Play, or did that come later?
Disc Golf came later after I started playing the sport in the late 1990s.
How important is disc golf to your businesses?
Pretty important. It makes up approximately 30% of our gross sales. It has kept the door open in the past before vinyl records really took off.
Why do you think physical music’s popularity, specifically vinyl, persists?
Folks my age have always bought vinyl. But lately it is the Millennials who are spending the most on vinyl. Now it seems as if everyone wants to play records.
What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned?
Never prejudge anyone. Listening a lot more than talking. People want to tell you their story.
What’s one of your favorite experiences as a business owner?
The relationships and friendships that we have made over the 33 years we have been in business.
What influence do you think you’ve had on the town?
I would like to think we have improved the musical tastes of the Valley. We also donate monthly to local organizations that feed hungry people in the Valley.
What does the future hold for your business?
There has always been a record store in Grand Junction since at least 1944. I would think the future is still bright. It is up to us to make the most of it.