The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide near Paonia.
In a news release sent from the Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon, the Delta County Emergency Communication Center received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday that a male subject appeared to be deceased at an address on Black Bridge Road east of Paonia.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the scene and found a male and female both deceased inside a residence on Black Bridge Road.
The Delta County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65. Both were reported to be residents of the home where they were killed.
Because of the nature of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office requested that agents and forensic specialists from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation assist.
Investigators determined that both individuals suffered multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Investigators believe the homicides to be an isolated, deliberate and targeted act and do not believe the general public is in any danger, the news release said.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Becker at 970-874-2005, or share information via Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
The Sheriff’s Office said that there would be no further information at this time.