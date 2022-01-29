After the success and rapid leasing of units at the Railyard at Rimrock, Perry Reid Properties and Anthony Properties are once again teaming up to bring more multi-family complexes to Grand Junction.
Perry Reid Properties, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Anthony Properties, based in Dallas, combined to bring the 196-unit Railyard at Rimrock to life last year.
The companies announced in a press release Wednesday that they’re going to build two new complexes in the city: The Slate on 25, which will be located at the intersection of 25 Road and Flat Top Lane — placing it across the street from Foresight Park — and The Heights on Horizon, which will be located on an eight-acre site near the roundabout at the entrance to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Both properties will be based off of the Railyard at Rimrock model, which is located near the Rimrock Walmart store. Each complex will feature six 28-unit buildings, providing 168 units each and 336 in total.
“Everybody has been super supportive over the Railyard and we’ve been able to lease it up at a very good rate and fill it up, so they have decided that there is such a need for apartment complexes near Grand Junction to do another two properties,” said Railyard at Rimrock Property Manager Gretchen Moss of Perry Reid Properties.
Amenities for the apartments will include a central clubhouse with a seating area, flat-screen TV, wi-fi and a business center, plus a “resort-style swimming pool”, a patio for grilling, a bike storage and repair shop, and a 24-hour gym.
For The Slate on 25, Flat Top Lane will be extended to intersect with 25 Road. Both complexes are scheduled to open in early 2023, with pre-leasing beginning this fall.
Moss told The Daily Sentinel that monthly rent at these properties will be similar to the Railyard at Rimrock, ranging between $1,025 to $1,700.
“The units are going to be laid out the same as here at the Railyard, so the prices will be very comparable to what we have here at the Railyard,” Moss said.
Studio apartments will be available as well as one, two- and three-bedrooms units.
Each unit will include full-size washer-dryers and oversized patios or balconies, once again similar to the Railyard at Rimrock.
“Thanks to the success of the Railyard at Rimrock, we now have an experienced team of professionals that will facilitate the entire development and construction process,” said Anthony Properties Vice President of Development Brian Shiu in a statement.
“We look forward to working with the City of Grand Junction to help meet the strong demand for housing in the area,” Shiu said..