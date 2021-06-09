A politician, an executive, and two men with a love of flight stepped onto a plane headed for Grand Junction.
You haven’t heard this one before because it happened for the first time on Tuesday, as Frontier Airlines kicked off its newest service between the Grand Valley and Denver.
Frontier’s new three-days-a-week, low fare, nonstop service from the state capital to Grand Junction Regional Airport carried about 65 passengers. It was a day of firsts for everyone on board — not just Gov. Jared Polis and Frontier executive Daniel Shurz, but for the everyday people joining them on flight like Conor Ball and John Kellogg.
Ball and Kellogg are from the Front Range and might work as contractors, but both have their heads in their heads in the clouds. They’re plane spotters or avgeeks — short for aviation geeks — which are online communities that love the nuances of flying and escaping to the skies.
“I do this all of the time, just to fly on the different plane models. We’re actually doing this again on Saturday to fly out to Durango. In 2018, I flew to Newark and then all the way to San Francisco just to fly on the Boeing 787-10,” Kellogg said. “I’m a private pilot myself. I just love flying, even if I’m a passenger.”
They met in Atlanta going opposite routes to and from Los Angeles and a friendship was made. That’s what they love about being avgeeks — meeting people with similar interests, flying on state-of-the-art planes and seeing new places.
They landed on Tuesday’s flight because of the low price and to experience their first, first flight.
When the plane landed, cutting through the sweltering June heat, it was cooled off by fire trucks that shot water, creating a cascading waterfall.
“That was really cool, I’ve never had that before,” Ball said. “I hope we get it on the flight back, but I’m not so sure.”
It was a big cause for celebration. The airport is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic at a faster rate than most in the nation. Tuesday’s arrival is the icing on the cake.
Grand Junction Regional Airport is the smallest airport with six carriers, said Executive Director Angela Padalecki, and is now operating with about 18 flights per day.
Ball and Kellogg were happy to be a part of that milestone. One of the perks of being an avgeek is the opportunity to give smaller airports business, Ball said.
Led by Polis and Shurz, the passengers exited the gate and were greeted by Frontier and airport staff and some confused people waiting for other flights. Grizwald, Frontier’s grizzly bear mascot, high-fived Polis, took photos with kids and, of course, Ball and Kellogg.
“It’s a hobby, but I don’t call it a hobby. This is just my way of life. Being above the clouds is where I love to be,” Ball added. “I moved to Colorado in 2008 and lived right by Denver International Airport. The planes would fly so low to my house that I started watching them and I fell in love.”