The latest economic update from Colorado Mesa University’s Nathan Perry is a peek into what’s next for the Mesa County economy.
Perry, an associate professor of economics at CMU, regularly compiles information from hundreds of data points across Western Slope counties. This gauges their health and offers insights into the trajectory for the coming months. There’s increased attention on those numbers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The most important data is the continued and initial unemployment claims,” Perry said. “We’re seeing the normal seasonal uptick in claims plus those from the pandemic.”
The report shows that initial and continued unemployment filings rose in late October and November. That was around the time when Mesa County had a large spike in COVID-19 cases.
As of Dec. 19, the statewide unemployment rate was 6.4%. In six local counties — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco — that number varied.
The lowest local figure was 4.7% in Rio Blanco, but the highest was 6% in Mesa.
Another highlight of Perry’s report is the comparison of wage growth in second quarter 2019 to second quarter 2020 across major industries.
In that time span, 6,466 jobs were lost in Mesa County. The accommodation and food industry was hardest hit, with 1,790 jobs being lost, the report shows.
Just behind that industry was oil and gas, losing 1,168 jobs.
That figure is part of a larger trend of oil and gas growth slowing.
The GDP for mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction dropped more than 7% from 2018 to 2019, the most recent years available.
The majority of the other listed industries, meanwhile, grew.
“It’s nice to see that the economy isn’t in turmoil while oil and gas stagnates or shrinks,” Perry said.
The brightest star of the report is the real estate industry, which is benefiting from record-low interest rates.
“If the Fed keeps interest rates low, then income restraint doesn’t matter,” Perry said. “The houses might cost more, but that monthly payment is lower. The industry has been important in keeping us afloat.”
Real estate figures are predicted to continue that role in Mesa County and affect the country’s economy through the coming months.
Perry expects unemployment numbers to increase in the winter months before, hopefully, changing for the better in the spring and summer.
“We’re in a V-shaped recovery where we have a quick drop and then rebound,” Perry said. “Some economists expect us to be in much better shape by mid- to late-2021.”