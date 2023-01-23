Union of None

From left, Peter Rosenthal, Jeff Steele and Drew Fields present a check to Tedi Gillespie to benefit WCCF’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Fund.

Nathan Deal/The Daily Sentinel

 By Nathan Deal

For the past seven years, the Grand Junction band Union of None has used New Year’s Eve performances to fundraise for causes its members support.

This year, the band raised $4,000 at its New Year’s Eve party at Cruisers Bar on Horizon Drive, with most of the money donated by attendees through a silent auction. Cruisers donated $400 to the band to support the initiative.

