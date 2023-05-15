More than 117 years of history were on display for visitors to Grand Junction Union Station on Saturday.
The facility’s owners, married couple Veronica Sanchez and Dustin Anzures, hope that the next 117 years are every bit as festive.
More than 117 years of history were on display for visitors to Grand Junction Union Station on Saturday.
The facility’s owners, married couple Veronica Sanchez and Dustin Anzures, hope that the next 117 years are every bit as festive.
To celebrate National Train Day and provide the community with a first-hand opportunity to see the current state of Union Station, Sanchez and Anzures opened the train depot to the public for five hours Saturday, drawing a consistent and curious crowd throughout the day.
Sanchez and Anzures have plenty of work ahead of them if they want to reopen the depot by late 2024 to include a boutique hotel and other business occupants. However, Saturday’s turnout could help them maintain a vision of a light at the end of the project’s tunnel.
“It’s so motivational,” Sanchez said. “For me, sometimes I think we’re a little bit crazy for biting off this gigantic project, but when I see all of this community support, it just validates what we’re doing for me. At least the community is supporting our crazy. It’s inspiring for us. This is why we’re able to get up every morning and get back to the drawing boards every day and say, ‘OK, now what are we tackling today?’ ”
The event included a desk where one could join Friends of the GJ Union Depot, a non-profit organization that supports Sanchez’s and Anzures’ renovation efforts, burgers grilled by Peer 180 Recovery Community Organization, information about how people or organizations can pay $1,000 to $5,000 to “adopt a window” and have a message displayed on a plaque next to their window after the depot reopens, and framed pictures around the premises that detail the depot’s illustrious history.
Colorado Preservation, Inc., Endangered Places Program Director Katie Peterson was on hand to tell attendees about how the organization is helping Sanchez and Anzures realize their dream. Peterson mentioned that Colorado Preservation, Inc., received a $750,000 grant from the National Parks Service (NPS) that can be given to private landowners in cities with a population below 50,000.
Grand Junction’s population as of 2021 was 66,964, but its private landowners are still qualified to receive such grant money from Colorado Preservation, Inc.
“We’re so thrilled to be here today because the Grand Junction Depot is one of 135 resources on Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list,” Peterson said. “What we do at CPI is we help with preservation advocacy, technical assistance and, in a way, kind of help draft master plans with owners for historic resources like the depot. We’re so thrilled to support this project.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation was also represented at the depot, as Civil Engineer in Training Justin Eller spoke to attendees about how the department plans to make pedestrian traffic in the “Little Italy” corner of downtown Grand Junction safer for all involved.
“This is a continuation of our last project, the First and Grand project, and it’s going to continue down here through the corridor, just past Third Street,” Eller said. “The big thing is going to be pedestrian travel from the depot to downtown. Where there currently isn’t any good pedestrian travel, we’re now going to be improving it for future use. The businesses down here will be able to utilize people moving from Main Street down alongside this side of town, so hopefully that will help them out.”
Members of the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club were also there to show their support for the depot, advertise their club and advertise their 35th Annual Christmas Train Show taking place in December at their home in the Cross Orchards Historic Site.
They also showed off one of their impressive model train kits.
“It’s really great,” said Grand Valley Model Railroad Club member Mickey Nuttall. “There’s an awful lot of interest from people that we don’t normally see at Christmastime. This is a great turnout to see in the depot.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:03 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:01:19 AM
Sunset: 08:19:57 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
Sunset: 08:20:51 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:58:49 AM
Sunset: 08:22:38 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:58:02 AM
Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:57:17 AM
Sunset: 08:24:23 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.