In a few weeks, the Grand Junction Regional Airport will become a spot to showcase strength, teamwork and philanthropy.
United Way of Mesa County and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission are hosting the Airplane Tow ’n Throw at the airport on Oct. 2.
“This is a unique, brand-new fundraiser to help raise money for our 27 partner agencies,” said Zebulon Miracle, executive director of United Way of Mesa County.
“The money raised here is going to help us support those nonprofits who support health, education, and self-reliance.”
The event, which is free to the public, takes place in the airport’s new warm-up area to the west of the main terminal.
Attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music and a beer garden.
Businesses can pay to enter a cornhole competition and move a Boeing 757 by having up to 20 people lug it 20 feet.
For $750, businesses can sponsor a team of 10-20 people to pull the plane. The competitors can be employees, clients or even friends.
The towing competition will be divided up into three divisions.
“We have one division for people who are fierce competitors and are in it to win, another for people who are there just to have fun and a third to honor our first responders,” said Ben Snyder, executive director of the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, which is helping put on the event.
Teams will be placed based on their time and team weight.
The teams will be weighed collectively beforehand — seconds will be added to a team’s time if they’re heavy and subtracted if they’re light.
“Otherwise, you can just go grab twenty 300 -pound dudes who could probably move the plane on their own,” Snyder said. “All of this is to ensure there’s an even playing field.”
The top finishers from each division will be awarded trophies.
Snyder joined the sports commission in November last year.
He’s been brewing up ways to build awareness of the commission and raise money for the committee.
After the air show was canceled because of COVID-19, he had an opportunity to fill the void.
He landed on this event after he saw it take off years ago.
“I did this in the Washington D.C. area and it has such a ‘wow’ factor, it’s amazing and so much fun,” Snyder said. “It’s a universal sport. You just line up and pull rope. There’s no barrier for entry and we wanted to make sure everyone could do this and have fun.”
Miracle and Snyder were effusive toward Airport Director Angela Padalecki, sponsor Alpine Bank and FedEx for their support of the event.
There is no concrete start and end time yet, but Snyder expects it to begin in the morning and end in the late afternoon to early evening.
The organizers are hoping to have about 20 teams compete. Snyder said that 25 teams would be “pushing it.” Local businesses, law enforcement agencies, fitness clubs, nonprofits, health agencies and public safety offices are eligible to make a team.
Money raised from the event will be disbursed to UWMC’s partner organizations, Miracle said.
Snyder, meanwhile, is hoping this establishes a sense of community.
“Part of our job at the sports commission is to bring events here, but another part is to bring the community together through sport,” Snyder said. “We think this will do that and hope it becomes an annual event. Grand Junction is a beautiful place and we hope to give people another reason to love it here.”
For more information, visit unitedwaymesacounty.org/home-2/airplane.