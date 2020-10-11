A property on Horizon Drive that has been vacant for nearly two years will have new tenants sometime in 2021.
For more than 20 months, the former Burger King building remained boarded up and vacant at 739 Horizon Drive, near the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. The property made for an eyesore in a business corridor with easy access on and off Interstate 70.
“It’s never a good look to have a vacant building on prime property,” said Vara Kusal, executive director of the Horizon Drive Improvement District. “We’re really happy to have a new business fill that parcel of land.”
The spot has been vacant since Burger King chose not to renew the franchise’s lease and subsequently closed in January 2019. The building is now empty with graffiti on the drive-thru menu.
The land is nestled near hotels, fast-food and sit-down restaurants, and convenience stores, and is about a mile away from the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The plan is to remodel the existing building to allow for multiple tenants. Subway will move from its current location within a gas station a few blocks away on Horizon Drive.
Sam Suplizio, commercial broker for Bray Real Estate who oversees the property, wouldn’t comment on specifics out of respect for his client. But he did mention that he was surprised by how long the property remained vacant.
“It’s too good of a property,” Suplizio said. “Sometimes national owners will still own a property and collect rent. They have a lot on their plate and, frankly, they could care less about a property in Grand Junction.”
Finding a tenant wasn’t terribly difficult for Suplizio. While he was careful to not tip his hand on strategies of filling vacant buildings to competitors, he did say that it’s important to find the right industry for the building.
Given the surrounding area on that business stretch of Horizon Drive another eatery made sense for the property.
“You need to cast a wide net but also be smart about who you’re talking to,” Suplizio said. “You don’t want to be pushing retail redevelopment in an industrial building.”
According to the news letter from the Improvement District and a rendering of the property, which is expected to be finished in fall 2021, Subway will account for just a portion of the building. Suplizio said that it could be open as early as first quarter 2021, and that the building could surpass 4,000 square feet.
Suplizio said the plan is to add an outdoor patio, and to possibly add one or two more national food chains as the other occupants.
The project is the latest in a string of projects along Horizon Drive. The Clarion Inn at 755 Horizon Drive next to the Village Inn, for example, is in the midst of a renovation project. And in February 2019, three new crosswalks between G Road and Visitor’s Way were added.
There still needs to be some major redevelopment for 739 Horizon Drive to join the renovated ranks.
“That’s part of the process. Some buildings lend themselves to redevelopments more so than others,” Suplizio said. “In this case, something like shared restrooms would make it easier to find other quick service restaurants to lease the space. There isn’t going to be that old blue Burger King roof for much longer.”