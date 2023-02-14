The biggest day of the year for florists came and went Tuesday, with many shoppers crowding stores to buy flowers and confections for their loved ones.

Such was the case for Country Elegance Florist at 2494 Patterson Rd., which also provides delivery services for customers. To assist with the company's Valentine's Day efforts, store owner Sandi Reynolds said she hired anywhere from 50-70 extra employees for Monday and Tuesday.

