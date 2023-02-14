Country Elegance Florist, at 2494 Patterson Road, was a busy place bustling with Valentine’s Day orders. Floral designers Penny Oaks, left, and Jessica Redmond prepare rose for Valentine’s Day deliveries on Tuesday. The floral shop expected to make more than 400 deliveries on Tuesday.
Country Elegance Florist, at 2494 Patterson Road, was a busy place bustling with Valentine’s Day orders on Tuesday. The shop hired extra employees and drivers, and was expected to make more than 400 deliveries.
For extra storage for Valentine’s Day orders, Country Elegance Florist, at 2494 Patterson Road, used a semi-trailer filled with all kinds of flowers, sorted by delivery zip codes. The floral shop expected to make more than 400 deliveries on Tuesday.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
The biggest day of the year for florists came and went Tuesday, with many shoppers crowding stores to buy flowers and confections for their loved ones.
Such was the case for Country Elegance Florist at 2494 Patterson Rd., which also provides delivery services for customers. To assist with the company's Valentine's Day efforts, store owner Sandi Reynolds said she hired anywhere from 50-70 extra employees for Monday and Tuesday.
“We have a lot of people that volunteer for their groups, so we donate money to their groups,” Reynolds said. “Some churches, some youth groups, groups like that are out there delivering.”
Reynolds said there were 27 drivers out on the Grand Valley roads delivering flowers and gift packages throughout Valentine's Day, all of them among those representing various churches or youth groups.
"It helps a lot," Reynolds said. "We had to have it, especially with the snow storm earlier. That was kind of rough.”
For some stores in the Grand Valley, this year's Valentine's Day might have been their most successful since before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for Country Elegenace Florist, this year was business as usual.
“We didn't see a dip (during the pandemic),” Reynolds said. “It was good because we deliver. We were an essential business, so we just kept going.”
After all, Reynolds said, “love is essential.”
According to the Society of American Florists (SAF), 30% of all flowers that are purchased for holidays in the United States are purchased for Valentine's Day, more than any other holiday. SAF estimates that more than 250 million roses are produces for Valentine's Day each year.