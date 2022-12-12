Once the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, Walmart shoppers across the Western Slope — and across Colorado — are going to notice something’s missing while checking out.

Sustainability advocate group As You Sow estimated that, in 2020, Walmart distributed as many as 20 billion single-use plastic bags. The average Walmart shopper has likely become familiar with the towering pile of plastic bags that remains from unloading groceries after an extensive trip to the store.