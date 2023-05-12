When moving into its new Center for Philanthropy in downtown Grand Junction, the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) hoped that the building would serve as the perfect place to connect the local business community with nonprofit organizations tackling various issues.

It served that exact purpose Thursday, as the WCCF, along with the Bray Cares Foundation, hosted housing industry representatives, Realtors, lenders and community leaders to meet with and hear from their non-profit partners who are focused on homelessness and a housing crisis that is only worsening.