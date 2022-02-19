With assistance from state and local funds, West Star Aviation is expanding its horizons in the next couple of years, and more than 100 new jobs are waiting in the wings.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) on Thursday approved a $1.7 million incentive package that will go toward West Star Aviation’s new $16 million aircraft maintenance facility in Grand Junction. The facility is expected to create 110 new jobs, with the potential for more down the line, that will pay an annual average wage of $51,318, which is 111% above the current average annual wage in Mesa County.
The facility, which will be used primarily for aircraft maintenance, avionics and aircraft interior refurbishment, will feature 40,000-square feet of hangar space and 32,000 square feet of expanded shop capacity.
“We’ve been space-constrained for some time and we were trying to make a decision about where to build. This award is part of the decision for us,” said West Star Aviation General Manager Dave Krogman. “Our business has grown like it has over the years and we just saw the need for more space.”
The incentive package from the EDC combines $1.45 million in Colorado job growth incentive tax credits that will be paid out over an eight-year period, with the remainder being doled out in cash incentives via Colorado’s Strategic Fund. The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) and Grand Junction-based Industrial Developments Inc. are providing match funding for the Strategic Fund dollars, totaling approximately $250,000.
The GJEP and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce worked closely with West Star Aviation and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade to secure the combined incentive package.
“I’ll give a lot of credit to the Chamber of Commerce, (Chamber of Commerce CEO) Diane Schwenke and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership,” Krogman said. “They were very helpful in getting us to the right people to explore the options, so that’s part of it.”
Colorado typically does not combine incentive programs, per state policy.
However, the EDC noted it was willing to make this exception due to the significance of West Star Aviation to Mesa County and to the state as a whole.
West Star Aviation has been in the Grand Valley for more than 70 years. With 531 people currently employed in Grand Junction, the company is the largest employer in Mesa County outside of hospitals and the public sector.
“We had some challenges. The state of Colorado has some tax differences and initiatives that are a little bit challenging compared to some other states,” Krogman said. “We actually had a meeting with Gov. (Jared) Polis last year about it. At that time, we got into these discussions about these opportunities to kind of offset some of those differences.
“I’m really glad it’s all worked out. It’s exciting for West Star and Grand Junction. It’s a major step for us.”
The company’s original plan was for the facility’s construction to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023, with hiring beginning about six or seven months prior. However, supply chain issues could see construction potentially last into early 2024.
Either way, West Star Aviation’s hitting the ground running on this project to ensure everything is in place when the time comes to build.
“The steel industry is so supply-chain-challenged that trying to get a building is probably the hardest part of this,” Krogman said. “We’ll start immediately on the engineering and design and surveying and all of those pieces.”
According to GJEP’s list of top Mesa County employers, West Star Aviation ranked No. 10 in the county, but was the largest non-healthcare, non-education and non-government employer.