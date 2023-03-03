Curtis Englehart will move into the Grand Junction Economic Partnership director position on August 3. The position has been open since Robin Brown resigned in August 2021 to take a position with Colorado Mesa University. Englehart was previously the director at the Mesa County Workforce Center.
The seventh annual Western Colorado Economic Summit (WCES), an economic development conference hosted each year by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP), is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27.
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 WCES in April of that year, the conference will be held at the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom.
GJEP Executive Director Curtis Englehart said moving back to CMU was a natural decision.
“We’re doing that just because they’ve been such a great partner with us and they’re such a great economic development driver in our community that it only felt fitting to bring the Economic Summit back there,” Englehart said.
Breakout sessions throughout the day will address topics such as the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act’s potential impacts on the region, some of GJEP’s recent wins in recruiting businesses that relocated or expanded to the Grand Valley and how the organization can grow those recruiting efforts moving forward, and “building a strong foundation in strategies for trafficking, maintaining and engaging the workforce” of the Western Slope.
“These are really relevant topics to what we’re seeing right now in our community, in our region and, really, nationwide,” Englehart said.
This is the first WCES for Englehart, who was hired as the new GJEP executive director last August.
He said the summit’s been on his mind since his first day in the position.
“I wanted to bring a really great summit to Mesa County,” Englehart said. “It’s something that’s very important to me and economic development is a team sport. It takes all of us as a community, so being able to bring relevant and engaging topics to the community so we all can learn and grow together is something I’m very excited about and that’s something we hope to accomplish through the summit.”
WCES sponsorships and reserved tables are now available. Sponsored tables, which seat 10 guests, may be purchased for $800.
Additionally, at each year’s summit, GJEP recognizes a business and individual that have “significantly impacted our local economy and community.”
Nominations for the Spirit of Economic Development Award (business) and the Joseph C. Prinster Award (individual) may be submitted through March 31.
To reserve a sponsorship or a table or to vote for the Spirit of Economic Development and Joseph C. Prinster Awards, visit gjep.org/about-gjep/wces.