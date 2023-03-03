071522 Curtis Englehart 3.jpg (cropped mug)

Curtis Englehart will move into the Grand Junction Economic Partnership director position on August 3. The position has been open since Robin Brown resigned in August 2021 to take a position with Colorado Mesa University. Englehart was previously the director at the Mesa County Workforce Center.

 Scott Crabtree

The seventh annual Western Colorado Economic Summit (WCES), an economic development conference hosted each year by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP), is set for 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27.

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 WCES in April of that year, the conference will be held at the Colorado Mesa University Center ballroom.

