The Western Slope’s economy is budding while, at the same time, leaders, business owners and workers attempt to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, they’ll all try to make sense of the situation and learn how to grow at the fifth annual Western Colorado Economic Summit.
“We take on pertinent issues and topics to the western Colorado business community through large panel sessions and smaller breakout sessions,” said Cilia Kohn, director of marketing and communications for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership. “We discuss issues and questions that have been floating in the community all year into one centralized location and try to make sense of it all.”
At the Summit, from 8 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. at the Grand Junction Convention Center, attendees will hear from experts and stakeholders on pressing topics that fall in line with one theme — community transformation.
The summit was last held in 2019 and the Grand Valley economy is already seeing big changes. Colorado Mesa University continues to grow, marijuana has been voter-approved in Grand Junction and the valley economy is diversifying and recovering from a once-in-a-century pandemic.
“In the past, we were growing for growth’s sake. Now, we can be selective in our economic growth,” Kohn said. “We’re a stronger community than we’ve ever been. Now, we’re figuring out how to grow while holding onto our traditions.”
That idea will be tackled in the 8:45 a.m. session called “Colorado’s Energy Future” featuring Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil & Gas Association, and Bryan Hannegan, president and CEO of the electric energy company Holy Cross Energy.
Like any other industry, oil and gas has been hit hard by the pandemic, Miera said. Hiring slowed dramatically for about a year — although she said that appears to be trending in a better direction — and new state laws meant to encourage clean energy put oil and gas in a difficult position, Miera added.
“We’re going to talk about how technology has substantially reduced our emissions and how we can integrate clean energy into oil and gas,” Miera said. “Our goal here is to show that two sides can get to thoughtful solutions on highly political topics. It’s nice to be able to have this while we live in an age of outrage.”
Another session of interest is “The Great Resignation” at 11 a.m., a panel discussion regarding staffing shortages, particularly health-care companies facing one in the midst of recent vaccine mandates. Panelists include Chris Thomas, president and CEO of Community Hospital; Craig Gustafson, founder of Appleton Clinics; and Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Online registration is closed but people can still sign up for $85 at the door at 7:30 a.m.
The event kicks off with a session from Colorado state demographer Elizabeth Garner before moving into the energy discussion. From there, the events splinter off into different blocks.
Everyone will reconvene at noon for lunch and a keynote address from CMU President John Marshall. More breakout sessions will close out the day.
At the summit, organizers will also present two awards — the Spirit of Economic Development award presented by Charter Communications, and the Joseph C. Prinster award. The former recognizes a business that exemplifies economic development in the Grand Valley while the latter highlights an individual who does so.
There will be an unofficial mixer afterward at Moody’s Lounge, 546 Main St., for the launch party of The Commercial Co-Op real estate software.
For more information and the full docket of sessions, visit gjep.org.