The U.S. Senate on Friday passed the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus government funding bill, which which includes emergency aid to Ukraine as well as funding for other government programs around the nation.
It’ll also provide a boon to multiple cities on Colorado’s Western Slope.
Colorado Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet included federal funding for 64 community-directed programs in the Centennial State, including five in Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties. The bill passed the Senate with a 68-31 vote.
“The Senate came together to invest in American innovation, entrepreneurship, and our clean energy future,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “This funding will help build a 21st century economy where every Coloradan has an opportunity to succeed.”
Two Grand Junction entities will receive more than $1 million each: The Grand Junction Housing Authority will receive $1.4 million and Grand Valley Transit will receive $1.223 million.
More than $7.7 million will go toward the renovation of the old Montrose County Courthouse. In Hotchkiss, $91,000 will go toward an upgrade at the water treatment plant.
The Western Slope Community Clinic and Urgent Care that is to built on the site of the old Palisade High School, recently demolished, will receive $1 million.
“We had a meeting with the Western Slope representatives for Senator Bennet and Senator Hickenlooper talking about ideas going into this new budget bill,” said Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai. “They were looking for projects like this to help fund. Palisade — or for that matter, the eastern side of Mesa County — has not had direct medical services via clinic in almost 20 years.
“You’ve got the whole eastern half (of the valley) that doesn’t have these medical services.”
Community Hospital pledged $750,000 to the project, which is projected to cost at least $3.2 million but will likely cost more because of supply-chain issues and materials not being readily available.
That left the town of Palisade with a $2.5 million or more budget requirement to help build the clinic. However, with $1.5 million coming from Mesa County through APR funding and now $1 million the town won’t have to do such heavy financial lifting.
“Why that’s important is we’ve had to spend $1.7 to $1.8 million in the demolition and asbestos mitigation, for which there was no assistance,” Mikolai said. “There were no grants or anything of that nature to help us offset that cost. That financial burden we incurred for the demolition and asbestos mitigation basically gets alleviated or somewhat mitigated because of this $1 million coming from the Fed.”
Mikolai is hopeful that construction on the clinic will begin within the next few months. If all goes well, Palisade’s Western Slope Community Clinic and Urgent Care could open next January.
“With this lease agreement that we have with Community Hospital for the next 15 years, that’ll pretty much pay back that $1.8 million and leaves us with a real nice zero-sum situation.”