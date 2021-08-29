Second verse — kind of the same as the first.
Two longtime employees of the soon-to-be-closed Mesa Music are carrying on the business’ 40-year legacy.
Tamara “Tami” King and Loren Gabriel recently opened Grand Valley Music Company in a 1,500 square foot space at 2486 Patterson Road. King did a little bit of everything at Mesa Music, 2599 Highway 6&50, for six years while Gabriel has been repairing instruments for 16.
“We’ve been having conversations about this for years and everything started falling into place,” King said. “We want to be a boutique music store. You come to us to buy your strings, guitar picks, all of that stuff. But you also come here for a space to hang out and talk.”
Grand Valley Music opened on Aug. 16, over a month after Mesa Music owner John Crouch announced his business would close.
But you shouldn’t walk into Grand Valley expecting Mesa Music Part II: Electric Boogaloo.
For now, Grand Valley Music is focusing efforts on products and lessons for band and orchestra students.
They didn’t inherit Mesa Music’s inventory, so they couldn’t stock items like ukuleles and guitars out of the gate. Part of that is because the demand and price for those stringed instruments have gone through the roof during the pandemic.
But these two love a challenge, especially when it comes to music.
DIFFERENT PATHS, SAME LOVE
King is from Phoenix and grew up with a deep love for the performing arts. She played clarinet and trombone before being a vocal major in college.
She came to the Grand Valley in 2011 after her parents moved here.
Their next door neighbor? John Crouch.
“That’s how I got the job at Mesa Music. I’ve worked in retail before and music retail is just so much different,” she said. “I think my favorite thing about this job is seeing a kid’s face light up when they first pick up an instrument they love.”
That’s where she and Gabriel met. Gabriel has been in the area since the 1990s and was a veteran of Mesa Music by then. He grew up playing strings and violin — the soothing yin to a brass and woodwind’s raucous yang.
Where King runs the front of house, Gabriel opts for repairing instruments.
“I’ve been this way ever since I was a kid. I love to take things that are broken and fix them, or break something apart and learn how it works. I like to test myself that way,” Gabriel said. “There’s something cool about taking a 100 year-old instrument and making it playable again because you get to make music with a piece of history. Instruments that old are pretty rare but I like to hunt those down.”
A 40 YEAR-OLD FOUNDATION
The idea of running their own business started small with a few conversations and offhand comments.
“Situations arise in the workplace when you tell each other how you may run things if you were in charge,” King said. “Those grew and we realized it was something we wanted to do.”
Now that the duo has checked that box, there’s still a lot of work to be done.
For one, it’s just the two of them. They also need to get their name out there. Music students are the lifeblood of music retailers out here, so King and Gabriel are contacting music directors at schools to pass out rental information.
They’re also competing with other music retailers and online ordering
“You see a lot of people order their instruments on Amazon nowadays for convenience. And other retailers sell cheap ones. But those are just solid objects shaped like instruments,” Gabriel said. “Instruments are one of those things where the quality makes all of the difference. Cheap instruments just don’t play well.”
King agreed.
“And that’s so frustrating for a new student — to play something that bad. They may not want to play after it,” she said.
So it’s no easy road ahead but they’re OK with that. King said they’re working on a 40-year-old foundation laid down by Crouch, and their old boss thinks they’re the best ones to inherit it.
“Loren and Tami are well suited [for this]. Tami is great at keeping all aspects of a retail business on rack. She watches quantities, invoices and customer accounts, and is excellent at band nights where she introduces different instruments to young, aspiring musicians,” Crouch said. “Two of the most striking and enjoyable aspects of Loren are his dry sense of humor and his ability to connect with customers. They will be a credit to the community and be successful. I will miss them.”