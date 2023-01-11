The Economic Development Commission, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), announced Tuesday the approval of Grand Junction wind turbine parts supplier and repairer Spares in Motion for the state’s Rural Jump-Start Tax Credit Program.

Spares in Motion is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and also has offices in Bilbao, Spain, and Frankfurt, Germany, with an Indian location in development. The Grand Junction location, which will supply components and repairs for wind turbines across the country as well as Canada and Mexico, is the first Spares in Motion in North America.