The Economic Development Commission, a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), announced Tuesday the approval of Grand Junction wind turbine parts supplier and repairer Spares in Motion for the state’s Rural Jump-Start Tax Credit Program.
Spares in Motion is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and also has offices in Bilbao, Spain, and Frankfurt, Germany, with an Indian location in development. The Grand Junction location, which will supply components and repairs for wind turbines across the country as well as Canada and Mexico, is the first Spares in Motion in North America.
“Being approved for the Rural Jump-Start Program is a great benefit, which will help us get started and work with Colorado Mesa University on projects and internships,” said Spares in Motion Director of Business Development and Grand Junction Site Manager Justin Canup. “The Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) has been a great support, helping us get settled and providing us with the needed resources. We’re excited to grow in Mesa County and contribute to the community’s stability.”
Canup has lived in Grand Junction for more than a decade, so when Spares in Motion was looking into opening a North American location, Canup recommended Grand Junction because it’s where he lives, has easy interstate access and is centrally located in the United States.
Once Spares in Motion opted to heed Canup’s recommendation, Canup turned to GJEP in securing incentives for the company’s expansion to the Western Slope.
“What we do when we’re meeting with new businesses or potential new businesses is we run them through a bunch of different incentive information and try to find what makes the most sense for them,” said GJEP Executive Director Curtis Englehart said. “In this case, Rural Jump-Start did make the most sense. That was because, with Rural Jump-Start, you cannot be a competitor with anybody else in Mesa County or a contiguous county, and you have to hire at least five individuals at the median annual earnings in Mesa County, so for us, those boxes were checked and it seemed the most lucrative for Spares in Motion, so that’s the route we decided to go.”
The Rural Jump-Start Program was established to provide more employment and career opportunities for Colorado’s rural areas. The program originated in Mesa County in 2015, spearheaded by Colorado Mesa, local business leaders and economic development organizations.
Spares in Motion is the 26th company in the Grand Valley to be accepted into the Rural Jump-Start Program. Through the program, Spares in Motion can receive significant tax breaks and cash grants for up to eight years, including the eligibility to receive up to $20,000 as a newly established business and up to $2,500 per new hire.
“We are a state leader when it comes to companies that have been approved for rural jump-start, so we pride ourselves on that and we’re going to continue to push rural jump-start for more businesses and future businesses, as well as work with (OEDIT), our community leaders and state representatives to get Rural Jump-Start extended for more years as we come up against the expiration date,” Englehart said.
“It’s just been a huge benefit for us as an economic development organization when it comes to bringing businesses in. It’s just been great from a benefits standpoint in helping rural areas like Mesa County bring in businesses that bring those primary jobs and allows us to continue to diversify our economy.”
Spares in Motion, the world’s largest international e-business (or electronic business) platform serving the global wind turbine market, opened its doors in Grand Junction at 372 27½ Rd. near Las Colonias Park at the start of December. It’s kicking off operations with five employees and plans to expand to 10-15 employees within the next three years.