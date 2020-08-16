What happens when an industry’s main attraction becomes irresponsible and dangerous in the face of public health? The industry adapts.
Wineries have had to upend the traditional format of tasting to keep business going while not risking a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Tasting rooms are as much about the experience as they are the product. Because you can buy wine in a liquor store but you can’t replicate the experience,” said Garrett Portra, owner of Carlson Vineyards. “Replicating that old experience while also respecting people’s physical and mental health has been a challenge.”
Pre-pandemic, tasting rooms would have a centralized bar area where customers would have their glasses filled with different types of wine. This allowed customers the opportunity to try a variety of wines, then purchase bottles to take home.
Now, in the midst of the largest pandemic to strike American in a century, most tasting rooms have transitioned into a waiting system, similar to a sit-down restaurant.
At Carlson, for example, customers will fill out a sheet listing five wines they want to try. Then, wait staff — formerly bartenders — will bring them a flight of the wines in beakers and a wine glass for the customers to pour into. Each piece is then diligently cleaned after every use.
“We had already started this practice at our downtown location, so the pandemic just kind of accelerated instituting this process,” Portra said.
Red Fox Cellars in Palisade has also adopted this practice and, like with Carlson, the necessary change has come with drawbacks.
Income is down for wineries compared to past years because of crop freezes, the COVID-induced shutdown and the cancellations of marking and money-making events such as Colorado Mountain Winefest. To keep up with the new tasting room protocols, Red Fox had to add an employee to its payroll to stay on top of washing dishes.
The new operation has also added stress to the workers.
“We have outdoor space so it’s been easy to spread people out (for social distancing) but we had to hire more people for the tasting room staff,” said Scott Hamilton, co-owner of Red Fox. “Our staff is rushing around the tasting room now. It has become a much more laborious process.”
The Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology, or CAVE, is an organization that aims to support and spread awareness for the wine industry in the area. CAVE has created online wine tasting classes via zoom. People will register through its website for $65 and receive an email with a link to the meeting. From there, they’ll pick up a testing set at the CAVE office in Palisade and a list of suggested Colorado wines to buy from a liquor store.
“It’s a great experience. You’ll be able to join the meeting and taste wine with a moderator who will be the host,” said Cassidee Shull, executive director of CAVE.
The event will be on Aug. 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. Not only is it an opportunity to learn more about the intricacies of wine, Shull said, but it’s also a chance to support local business.