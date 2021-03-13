By the end of the year, most of the fenced off development scattered around the Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, could be replaced with eager shoppers.
Dillard’s, the much-anticipated tenant at the mall, is set to open on Oct. 6 after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a long delay in construction. Meanwhile, HomeGoods opened Thursday, The Dugout Arcade & Cafe opened on Friday and development on a Dick’s Sporting Goods is under way.
“If those types of stores are making capital investments here, that shows confidence in our economy,” said Robin Brown, executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
Julie Johnson Guymon, a spokesperson for Dillard’s, confirmed the opening date in an email to The Daily Sentinel. The store will be about 100,000 square feet, she said.
Dillard’s was announced as the tenant for the old Sears building in February 2019. It was set to open in third quarter of 2020, but work halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the Oct. 8 opening date rolls around, Dillard’s will be one of many new and anchor tenants to a mall that was once struggling.
On Jan. 28, Mesa Mall confirmed Dick’s Sporting Goods would move into the old Herberger’s location as another anchor tenant, though no opening date has been announced. Dick’s Sporting Goods did not return requests for comment.
And HomeGoods’ stint at the mall got off to a strong start with nearly 50 people waiting in line to go shopping on Thursday’s opening day
Chris Riley, owner of The Dugout Arcade & Cafe, remembers when units were empty.
“If you walked in about 18 months ago, the Mesa Mall looked like it was in real trouble,” Riley said. “And now it’s being resurrected. It’s great to see and we’re happy to be a part of that.”
With the slew of openings and hopefully increased foot traffic, Mesa Mall could once again be a primary retail hub.
Brown thinks the development and new tenants does help GJEP’s efforts in swaying businesses to move here, but the benefit’s stretch beyond that.
“We also just have a lack of shopping options here,” she said. “Everyone shops and now we have more variety. I can’t wait for Dillard’s to open.”